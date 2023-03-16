COVINGTON, La (press release) – The Southern Hotel in downtown Covington is pleased to announce that it will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Friday March 17th, with special menu items from The Gloriette and live music in the hotel’s courtyard. The Crescent and Clover Band will entertain from 6 – 9 p.m. Admission is free, and food and beverage are available for purchase.

Chef Steven Marsella is serving a traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal of carved corned steamship round of beef with braised cabbage and potatoes and seeded rye buns with a Guinness Stout chocolate bread pudding. For those adhering to Lenten traditions of no meat on Friday, he offers an entrée of beer-battered fish and chips with malt vinegar and tartar sauce. Both specials are $23 per plate and include the dessert. Guinness beer is available for $7 a pint, and green beer is $5.

The full dinner menu will also be available in The Gloriette from 5 – 10 p.m. The Cypress Bar will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, call 844-866-1907 or visit the website at southernhotel.com.