COVINGTON, La (press release) – The Gloriette in the Southern Hotel in downtown Covington is pleased to announce new items on its local and French-inspired dinner menu. Chef Steven Marsella presents nearly two dozen new dishes in the boutique hotel’s posh dining establishment, from appetizers and salads to entrees and desserts.

“Many of the dishes I’ve incorporated into the menu come from experiences I have had over the years,” said Chef Steven. “Sharing those dishes with guests makes this very personal for me. I hope the food tells a story and leaves a lasting impression on each guest.”

New appetizer and salad items include Endive Salad with Point Reyes blue cheese, pear, and walnut vinaigrette; Baked Camembert served with red wine pear compote and baguette toasts; Basque Style Clams in chorizo broth with Brabant potato, kale, and grilled sourdough; New Bedford Sea Scallops with butternut squash, lardon, kale, and pumpkin seed granola; and Crawfish Tagliatelle with mushroom confit, bottarga, and lemon chili gremolata.

The new entrees are Scottish Salmon with green lentils, cauliflower soubise, and preserved lemon vinaigrette; Buttermilk Brined Poulet Rouge with a country ham and asparagus sauce supreme and Parisian gnocchi; Pan Roasted Pork Chop with sweet potato dauphinoise, creamed kale, and pork jus; Gulf Shrimp Capellini with garlic chili bordelaise and bagna cauda crumbs; and Filet Mignon Au Poivre served with asparagus and pommes mousseline.

In addition to dinner, the Gloriette serves brunch on the weekends from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Guests can expect dishes such as Rum Caramel Sticky Bun, Blue Crab Gumbo, and Caesar Salad to essentials such as Eggs Benedict, Avocado Toast, Pan Fried Crab Cake, Duck Confit Hash, and The Gloriette Breakfast of two farm eggs, brie cheese grits, cream biscuit, smoked bacon or apple chicken sausage.

The Cypress Bar, situated adjacent to the dining room within the Southern Hotel, serves drinks and small plates throughout the day. Chef Steven’s menu includes items such as crab beignets, fish tacos, and three-cheese mushroom flatbread. Pair a bite to eat with one of several signature cocktails, Sage Advice crafted with vodka, grapefruit, elderflower, lemon, fresh sage, and champagne; the Girl Next Door mixed with gin, pamplemouse, grapefruit, Luxardo cherry, rosemary, and club soda; or The Assembly made with Pinhook bourbon & rye, Remy Martin 1738 cognac, Calvados, Luxardo, and bitters. The Cypress Bar also offers a diverse selection of red and white wines and rosés and sparkling wines and champagnes. To finish off an evening, several desserts are available including dark chocolate tart, crème brûlée, and lemon curd parfait.

Chef Steven’s career path began in his hometown of Providence, RI, where he attended culinary school. After graduation, he worked at Blue Point Oyster Bar & Restaurant in Providence and The Summer House in Nantucket with New York Chef Donna Hall. He then headed to New Orleans, where he helped Emeril Lagasse launch his eponymous restaurant, followed by stints at Food Art Catering and Brigtsen’s Restaurant, The Gate House and The Cheeky Monkey back in Providence and Newport, RI, and a second location in Miami’s Blue Moon Hotel; and later Ralph Brennan Catering & Events. Most recently, Chef Steven served in a leadership role as Corporate Chef for Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts in New Orleans, where he developed successful restaurant concepts, led the banquet department, and trained a skilled hospitality team.

The Gloriette is open for dinner Monday through Thursday from 5 – 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 5 – 10 p.m. and brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Cypress Bar is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. For more information please visit: www.thegloriette.com