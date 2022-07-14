NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Hall On Mag has revealed the list of featured tenants that will showcase their culinary talents when the restaurant and event space opens in Fall 2022. With a loyal following and stellar reputation, The Hall On Mag will be the company’s second location, with others slated to follow in rapid succession.

The Hall has set the bar for elevated culinary experiences in the South, revolutionizing the food hall concept through a dining experience guided by hosts to greet and seat, and servers to curate the guest experience in a posh, upscale atmosphere.

As progress continues, The Hall On Mag is pleased to announce its initial line-up of tenants showcasing cuisine from across the world: South & Common (Southern Faire comfort food), Amato Italia (Italian fusion with a modern twist), Ja Nai (Japanese street food and sushi), American Culture (Elevated American cuisine including creole, Asian and soul), Itzayana (Mexican street food) and El Greco (Mediterranean seafood concept).

In addition to the six culinary offerings, The Hall On Mag will feature the curated event space “The Library,” which includes its own cocktail bar, as well as an oversized central cocktail bar and pop-up champagne bar in the 8,800 sq. ft. space, which will be located at 801 Magazine St.

For entrepreneur and owner Jamal Wilson, expanding his popular concept to New Orleans was an easy decision. “The culinary scene in New Orleans is unmatched – it perfectly encapsulates the melting pot of cultures and the vibrancy of the city,” said Wilson. “As someone that thrives off collaboration, I’m thrilled to bring The Hall experience to New Orleans to help showcase the best culinary talent the city has to offer through an elevated hospitality experience.”

The Hall on Mag is currently hiring for all positions for both front of house and back of house candidates, with open interviews being held each Monday – Friday from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. onsite at the location.

The Hall opened its first location in Tampa in Fall 2017, most recently expanding into Orlando with The Hall on The Yard in Fall 2021. In addition to The Hall On Mag, Wilson plans to open his first eatery in Atlanta – The Hall on Ashford in the coming month, with further plans to subsequently open a second Atlanta location at The Grove.

Fans can follow along with The Hall on Mag on Instagram @TheHallOnMag. For more information, please visit www.ExploreTheHall.com.