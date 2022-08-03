NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Helis Foundation announces the return of its signature summer program, Art & A/C! Louisiana residents may escape the heat and receive FREE admission every Saturday in August to Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans Museum of Art, and Ogden Museum of Southern Art courtesy of The Helis Foundation. Louisiana residents who visit these participating museums each Saturday in August also have a chance to enjoy special giveaways. Art & A/C kicks off on Saturday, August 6.

“Art & A/C is a great excuse to get out and explore some of New Orleans’ ‘coolest’ museums,” says Jessie Schott Haynes, Managing Director of The Helis Foundation. “As an extension of our Art for All program, we strive to provide Louisiana residents access to the many wonderful cultural institutions this city has to offer as a way to stay cool and inside in the August heat.”

Art & A/C takes place this year at these three participating museums on August 6, 13, 20 and 27. For hours of operation and other information, guests should visit each institution’s website.

In addition to Art &A/C, Louisiana residents may enjoy The Helis Foundation’s year-round Art for All program, providing free admission on select days during the week to Contemporary Arts Center, Louisiana Children’s Museum, New Orleans Botanical Garden, New Orleans Museum of Art, and Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

The Helis Foundation has underwritten admission for Louisiana residents to various arts institutions since the 1990s. The Foundation also supports outdoor public art installations that are available to anyone seven days per week. A selection of these projects includes Poydras Corridor Sculpture Exhibition and Unframed, a project of Arts New Orleans.

Learn more about Art & A/C at TheHelisFoundation.org.