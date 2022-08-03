NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Historic New Orleans Collections’ 2021-2022 Food Forum, organized with acclaimed food historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris, is being presented in four quarterly events that celebrate the “culinary seasons” of South Louisiana. The events began in fall 2021 with a presentation on New Orleans street food, followed by explorations on king cake and bánh chung in the winter and then festival fare in spring. THNOC’s Food Forum concludes its celebration of the seasons with a presentation on chilled beverages August 14 at Carmo. The event will feature a special themed dinner and optional beverage pairing.

Summer in New Orleans brings heat and humidity. Dr. Harris and Dana Honn, chef-owner of Carmo, have collaborated on a special menu to keep us cool. The menu is built upon the rich, multicultural culinary influences found throughout the Gulf South and Caribbean and will feature local vendors Happy Raptor Distilling and the 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy.

Menu

Welcome: Boozy snowball or welcome cocktail by Happy Rapter Distilling

Course 1: Pickled shrimp, heirloom tomato, butter leaf lettuce, red onion, creamy tomato vinaigrette

Course 2: Goat cheese–stuffed okra, strawberry cayenne gastrique

Course 3: Catfish escovitch, rice & peas, bammies, habanero hot sauce

Course 4: Custard from the 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy

Click here to register.