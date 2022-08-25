NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Taaka’s dog training vouchers are available to pet owners who want to build better relationships with their dogs and puppies, with affordable group training classes. New Orleans and Greater New Orleans area pet owners qualify for this program as long as they can provide standard proof of low-income (inclusive of food stamps, medicaid, or a paystub).

Taaka’s dog training grant program is to assist low-income dog owners get training for their dogs and puppies to build stronger healthier relationships between people and their pets and help keep bonds between people and pets strong. Pet owners can fill out an online application, and tell us more about the dog they’d like help with. Depending on the behavioral needs of the dog and owner, The Inner Pup will match pets and their owners to the best local trainer for them.. Most training classes will be held Saturday morning at city park, for a 6 week course.

Andrea is a client who originally reached out because of her dog’s frustrating leash skills. If a dog is challenging to walk on a leash, dogs sometimes don’t get walked. Andrea attended juist two sessions with an Inner Pup’s trainer, and had this to say, “He still pulls if he has to potty really badly, but it’s been a few weeks of consistently not pulling and not jumping on people (except me!)”. Andrea’s video of Atlas’s new walking habits can be found HERE.

More details

Basic, puppy and intermediate 6 week group classes offered

Classes are Saturday mornings at City Park with a rolling admission.

Owner pays $12.50 or 10% of the total class cost and The Inner Pup covers the rest.

Pre-registration and low income proof is required.

More information and application on the program can be found on our website LINK.

Direct line to program director: dogtraining@theinnerpup.org

About The Inner Pup (TIP)

A 501c3 non-profit organization. The mission of The Inner Pup is to prevent suffering and save the lives of companion animals by eradicating heartworm disease, providing low-cost veterinary services and teaching responsible pet ownership.

For more information on The Inner Pup’s passion for community, programs and pets: theinnerpup.org