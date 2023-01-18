The King Cake Gear You Need for Carnival

It’s Carnival time and for the sugar lovers among us, that means King Cake! These days, you can have your King Cake and eat it too… and then wear it, smell it, read about it and even bathe in it. Simply eating a slice is not enough! You must burn the scent of fresh cake with this candle from Dirty Coast , then wrap presents with this ribbon and wrapping paper and then go out to dinner wearing these cake-tastic earrings . Or, maybe just pick one of these cute things? Whatever you decide, make it sweet.

It’s Carnival time and for the sugar lovers among us, that means King Cake! These days, you can have your King Cake and eat it too... and then wear it, smell it, read about it and even bathe in it. Simply eating a slice is not enough! You must burn the scent of fresh cake with this candle from Dirty Coast, then wrap presents with this ribbon and wrapping paper and then go out to dinner wearing these cake-tastic earrings. Or, maybe just pick one of these cute things? Whatever you decide, make it sweet.

Clockwise:

Socks, Fleurty Girl

Hat, Smock Candy

King Cake Syrup, Cocktail and Sons

Gingham Hand Towel, Royal Standard

King Cake Bath Bomb, Juju’s

King Cake Oyster Candle, Judy at the Rink

Clockwise:

Little Book of King Cake, Shop at the Collection

Kids Trucker Hat, Olly Olly

King Cake Wall Plaque, Home Malone

Kids Sweatshirt, Olly Olly

King Cake Doormat, Judy at the Rink

Cufflinks, Shop at the Collection

Upcoming Events Mardi Gras Events:

Saturday, Jan. 21, Virgin Hotel Pop Up

Sunday, Jan. 22, Ogden Museum Mardi Gras Market

Sunday, Jan, 29, Little Flea Mardi Gras Market at Saint Vincent Hotel

Ongoing - Feb. 15, Mardi Gras Head Dress Workshops at Martine Chaisson Gallery with Ellen Macomber