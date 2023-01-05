NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Jan. 6, King’s Day, Executive Pastry Chef Maggie Scales of the Link Restaurant Group will be offering several flavors and sizes of king cakes at both Cochon Butcher and La Boulangerie on Magazine Street. Chef Maggie will serve the famous “Elvis,” a soft brioche filled with peanut butter and roasted banana, topped with house-cured bacon, toasted marshmallow, and Mardi Gras sprinkles. In place of the iconic small plastic “baby,” all of Chef Maggie’s cakes contain a petite pink pig as their signature “baby.” Custom dictates whoever gets the “baby” must provide the king cake for the next party, keeping the celebration rolling all season long!

The traditional New Orleans king cake is a sweet, sof brioche, frosted and adorned with a sprinkling of sugar. Over the years, New Orleans bakers have expanded on the king cake, lavishly decorating them with icing and sugar in the classic Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold, and adding delectable fillings. This Carnival season, Chef Maggie will offer the New Orleans king cakes in these flavors: Cinnamon, strawberry, and chocolate almond. Chef Maggie creates her king cakes in two sizes: a 6-inch individual ($9)- exclusively available at the Butcher – and a 9-inch large ($30), which serves up to 12 people and is available at both La Boulangerie and Cochon Butcher. The Elvis will be sold at Cochon Butcher daily by the slice or as a full-size special order cake ($45) with required 48-hour notice.

In addition to the typical New Orleans king cake, La Boulangerie will be selling a traditional French Galette des Rois, two rounds of puff pastry filled with delicate almond cream. The Galette des Rois is topped with a small porcelain feve, comes in two sizes: 8″ ($25) and 10″ ($40). La Boulangerie also offers a savory option: The 9-ich Pretzel king cake, decorated with Mardi Gras colored salt, is served with Cochon Abita mustard ($18, 48 hour notice).

King cakes will be available for purchase from Jan. 6 until Fat Tuesday (Feb. 21), which is the day before the beginning of Lent. Order online at laboulangerienola.com.