The Longo Group is an independent wealth management firm whose only allegiance is to you and your needs. With a history of almost four decades providing objective advice and a goals-based approach, The Longo Group is recognized for its client service. Personal relationships, proactive outreach, and in-person communication are constant priorities. Their accomplished team can help you organize, simplify, and manage all your financial matters—wealth management, estate guidance, retirement, investments, and more. Whether you want to save for the future, grow or protect your finances, or transfer your wealth, The Longo Group is here to help. The Longo Group is a DBA of Sanctuary Securities, Inc. and Sanctuary Advisors, LLC.

Fast Facts

President Ted Longo was named to AdvisorHub’s “Advisors to Watch” list in 2022 and the Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list in 2020.

longogroup.net

985-445-1042

2054 Gause Boulevard East, Slidell