NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum’s Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy is honored to commemorate the anniversary of the “Band of Brothers” miniseries by hosting a daylong symposium in New Orleans on Saturday, August 13, 2022*. Perhaps no single work, in the past two decades, has had such an impact, or made such an imprint on the American memory of World War II.

The Anniversary Symposium, presented by Hancock Whitney, will bring members from the cast and crew together on stage to reflect on their experiences, share unique insights and provide behind-the-scenes commentary. Family members of Easy Company veterans will also participate in a session on the lasting legacy of their loved ones.

Viewers will learn more directly from cast members George Calil, Michael Cudlitz, Rick Gomez, Peter Youngblood Hills, Mark Huberman, Frank John Hughes, Robin Laing, Mark Lawrence, Ross McCall, Rene Moreno, Jason O’Mara, Peter O’Meara, Matthew Settle, Doug Spain and Shane Taylor. Additionally, the cast will be joined by Executive Producer Tony To, Producer Ivan Schwarz, Casting Director Meg Liberman and several writers, as well as Kirk Saduski and Captain Dale Dye.

In-person registration is sold out, but all programs will be livestreamed and available for audiences to watch virtually free of charge. Viewers may register here to tune in for the livestream.

Prior to the Symposium, the Museum will host three community outreach programs simultaneously the morning of Friday, August 12. These include two free actors panels held on the Museum’s campus — one for local students and teachers and one for local veterans and active military — as well as a visit to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, for a meet and greet with active servicemembers.

Additionally, the Museum will offer a complimentary discussion with Capt. Dale Dye (who played Col. Robert Sink in the miniseries) Friday afternoon from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center. Those who are registered for the Symposium are invited to join us in person for this discussion. A livestream will be available to the public to view online. Viewers may register here to view the livestream.

The “Band of Brothers” Anniversary Symposium is presented by Hancock Whitney with additional generous support from Ryan Adkerson, HBO, Galerie De Galatoire, Craig and Ann McDonald, Lubbock, TX, Dowis Family (Andrew, Sileen and Sloane), Camryn Batchelor, Ragan, Rosenberger, Miller Family, The Ramsey Family (Rick, Kathy, Sean and Jonathan), Larry and Penny Schutt, Robert V. Siebel, Richard D. Thacker, Atlantic Aviation, Flying Classroom and Barrington Irving.

*Rescheduled from January 2022 due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions.

WHEN: Saturday, August 13, 2022

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Opening remarks

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Real to Reel: Panel Discussion on Spielberg, Hanks and Their Search for Authenticity

11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. From Toccoa to Europe: On the Ground with Easy Company

1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. A Company of Heroes: The Legacy of Easy Company

3:00 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. “We Stand Alone Together” — Actors’ Reminiscences Roundtable

4:20 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Closing remarks

4:30 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. “Legacy”: The National WWII Museum’s Oral Histories

WHERE: The National WWII Museum

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center

Online: The National WWII Museum’s Vimeo Channel