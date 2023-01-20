NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum will host Violins of Hope: New Orleans January 24-28, for the project’s first appearance in New Orleans and in commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. Violins of Hope is a project of concerts and educational programming based on a private collection of violins, violas and cellos collected since the end of World War II, many of which belonged to Jews before and during the war.

Museum visitors will have the opportunity to view these priceless instruments in US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center, to experience performances with a preserved violin in partnership with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, and to learn more about the efforts to ensure that these instruments are used as an educational resource and memorial for generations to come.

Violins of Hope aims to teach audiences about the Holocaust through music and culture using these instruments, which have been lovingly restored by father-son team and renowned violin makers Amnon and Avshi Weinstein. Many of the instruments were donated by or bought from Holocaust survivors, some arrived through family members, and several simply carry Stars of David as a decoration and an identity tag.

Violins of Hope: New Orleans is a project of The National WWII Museum and Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra in commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is sponsored by Taube Philanthropies as part of the Taube Family Holocaust Education Program.

WHEN:

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Violins of Hope Opening Reception of Program

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center

5:00 p.m. Reception | 6:00 p.m. Program (in-person and livestreamed)

Wednesday, January 25, to Saturday, January 28, 2023

Violins of Hope on Display

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Lunchbox Lecture: Violins of Hope

In Person: Karen H. Bechtel and William M. Osborne III Media Auditorium, Hall of Democracy

Virtual

11:30 a.m. Doors open | 12:00 p.m. Program

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Orpheum Session: The Violins of Hope

The Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA 70112

6:00 p.m. Doors open | 6:30 p.m. Pre-concert talk | 7:30 p.m. Concert

Friday, January 27, 2023

International Holocaust Remembrance Day Student Webinar: “Music and the Holocaust”

Zoom

1:00 p.m.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemorative Program

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center

5:00 p.m. Reception | 6:00 p.m. Program (in-person and livestreamed)

Sponsored by Taube Philanthropies, this event is part of the Taube Family Holocaust Education Program.

Saturday, January 28, 2023 – Sold out to the Public

Music at the Museum: Violins of Hope

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center

6:30 p.m. Reception | 7:30 p.m. Program

WHERE:

The National WWII Museum

945 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130