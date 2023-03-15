NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join The National WWII Museum as we celebrate the opening of our newest special exhibit, The Walt Disney Studios and World War II. Organized by The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California, The Walt Disney Studios and World War II will be on display to the public in the Museum’s Senator John Alario, Jr. Special Exhibition Hall from March 17 through Sept. 24.

Through a collection of over 500 rare historical objects and film clips, this family-friendly exhibit explores how one of America’s most beloved entertainment companies helped achieve Allied victory.

“We are honored that The National WWII Museum was selected to host this unique traveling exhibit from The Walt Disney Family Museum,” said Erin Clancey, Associate Vice President of Collections & Exhibits. “Telling the story of how World War II was won is at the heart of the Museum’s mission, and we are excited for visitors to learn more about the important contributions The Walt Disney Studios made to the Allied war effort through this entertaining and thought-provoking display.”

The National WWII Museum thanks Bob and Sheryl Merrick, TruWealth Advisors, LLC, David DeVido, Dale E. and Janice Davis Johnston Family Foundation, Richard and Kathy Ramsey, Bobby and Sheila Weil, and The Honorable Christine Whitman for their support of The Walt Disney Studios and World War II exhibit.

Open to the public: Friday, March 17 through Sept. 24

WHERE: The National WWII Museum

Senator John Alario, Jr. Special Exhibition Hall

945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130