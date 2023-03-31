The National WWII Museum Victory Ball

The National WWII Museum’s supporters gathered on Nov. 11 to support the museum and to celebrate the men and women who served our country in the military at the Victory Ball: Spirit of Hope presented by The Ray and Jessica Brandt Family Foundation.

This event was held in multiple spaces in the museum located in the Warehouse District, including the U.S. Freedom Pavilion’s BB’s Stage Door Canteen, which was transformed into Bob Hope’s Hollywood Canteen, and The American Sector Restaurant and Bar, where guests could find specialty cocktails. The food for the night was curated by The American Sector’s Executive Chef Jeremie Janise.

Entertainment came from the Victory Swing Orchestra and The National WWII Museum’s Victory Belles and of note, there was an exclusive showing of “Expressions of America” in the Col. Battle Barksdale Parade Ground.

The top VIPs this night were the veterans and active military who attended, including guest of honor, Medal of Honor recipient, Sgt. First Class Melvin Morris, U.S. Army; Sgt. Major Rosalia Scifo, U.S. Marine Corps (Morris and Scifo spoke at the event); and World War II veterans Dr. Tom Fitzpatrick, Marion Ferdinand Hess Sr., C. Paul Hilliard, Ralph Hopkins, Frank Heuer and Bob Wolf. There were 270 activity duty and veterans at the event.

Linda Hope was the honorary chair of the event’s host committee.

Fun Facts

The museum was founded June 6, 2000, and was originally called the National D-Day Museum. The day was chosen as the D-Day operation was on June 6, 1944.

Bill Gallagher, Mike Bell, Dr. Nick Mueller

Jeff Scurlock, C. Paul Hilliard, Kathryn Scurlock, Ted Weggeland

Kathy Knittel, Jeff Knittel

Randy Scifo, Sgt. Major Rosalia Scifo, Jessica Brandt, Sal Randazzo

Louellen Berger, Frank Heuer

Sarah Wehlage, Ray Chain, Dr. Tom Fitzpatrick