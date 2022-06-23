NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Registration is now open for The Historic New Orleans Collection’s (THNOC) 13th annual New Orleans Antiques Forum, a destination decorative arts event, taking place Aug. 4-7 in the French Quarter.

From 1763 to 1803, Louisiana was part of the vast Spanish colonial domain that encircled the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean, leaving an indelible mark on the art, architecture and material culture of the region. This year’s antiques forum “The Spanish South,” will explore the colorful Spanish era in Louisiana and the surrounding gulf region.

“Across the Americas, Spanish colonial rule led to cross-cultural exchange, as good from Europe, Asia and enslaved and Indigenous craftspeople inspired new artistic expression in ceramics, silver, textiles and more,” says Amanda McFillen, director of public programs at THNOC. “In anticipation of our upcoming fall exhibition Spanish New Orleans and the Caribbean, we’re bringing together experts and scholars from across the country to explore decorative arts in Mexico, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico and beyond.”

Established in 2008, the New Orleans Antiques Forum was formed by THNOC to boost cultural tourism in New Orleans and south Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina. This year marks the 13th installment of the event, which offers a series of educational and entertaining talks by renowned experts. Appropriate for both experienced collectors as well as antiques enthusiasts, the New Orleans Antiques Forum is designed to encourage the appreciation of decorative arts created in and imported through the Gulf Coast.

This year’s speakers include several THNOC staff members plus archaeologist Christopher Grant; architectural historian Ann Masson; museum professionals Dennis Carr (Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens), Misty Flores (Rienzi, the European decorative arts house museum of The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston) and Margaret Connors McQuade (Hispanic Society Museum and Library); and Spanish colonial historians Laura Beltrán-Rubio, Susan Parker and Emily K. Thames. Tom Savage of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation will return as the event’s moderator.

Participants are encouraged to register early as the event normally sells out. To learn more about the schedule of events and special hotel rates or to register for the New Orleans Antiques Forum, visit www.hnoc.org/antiques or call THNOC’s Events and Ticketing hotline at (504) 598-7146.

The 2022 New Orleans Antiques Forum is presented by THNOC with support from Neal Auction Company plus Country Roads Magazine, Arbor House, Arnaud’s Restaurant, Krista J. Dumas, History Antiques and Interiors, Hotel Monteleone, Keil’s Antiques, LaFleur & Laborde, LLC, Moss Antiques and Royal Antiques.