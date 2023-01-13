NEW ORLEANS – On Jan. 13, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced the lineup for the 2023 festival that will take place April 28 – May 7.

On Jan. 12, the news broke that singer Lizzo would be a headliner, as the artist’s website listed the city and dates of Jazz Fest on her tour page, as well as links back to the festival’s website.

Accompanying Lizzo during the two weekend festival is Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown and H.E.R. among many more.

The list was announced in true Jazz Fest fashion with a minute-long video featuring animated musicians along with footage from festivals past set to the unmistakable voice of local bounce artist Big Freedia.

Following a normal pattern, Jazz Fest released the lineup by weekend 1 and weekend 2. The “cubes” or breakdown by day of stages and artists will be announced at a later date.

Weekend 1

Ed Sheeran• Lizzo • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss • Jill Scott • Tedeschi Trucks Band • Gary Clark Jr. • Steve Miller Band • Kenny Loggins • Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels • Jazmine Sullivan • The Revivalists • Big Freedia • Los Lobos • Jamie Cullum • Tank and The Bangas • Taj Mahal Quartet • Allison Russell • Mavis Staples • Marcus King • Angelique Kidjo • Samantha Fish • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram • The Dirty Dozen Brass Band • Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers • Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk • Rebirth Brass Band • Charlie Musselwhite • Cyril Neville • Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen • Leo Nocentelli • Sonny Landreth • Cory Wong • Mdou Moctar of Niger • The Campbell Brothers • The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas • Nicholas Payton ft. MonoNeon & Corey Fonville • Sweet Crude • Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience • Little Freddie King Blues Band • Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots • Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles • Charmaine Neville Band • New Orleans Classic Recording Revue featuring The Dixie Cups, Clarence “Frogman” Henry, Wanda Rouzan, and Al “Carnival Time” Johnson • Davell Crawford • Lost Bayou Ramblers • Original Pinettes Brass Band • Dragon Smoke • Dr. Bobby Jones • Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers • Leah Chase • Honey Island Swamp Band • The Zion Harmonizers • Tribute to Sidney Bechet featuring Donald Harrison Jr. and Aurora Nealand with Dr. Michael White • Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie • Something Else! featuring Vincent Herring, James Carter, Randy Brecker, Lewis Nash, Dave Kikoski, Paul Bollenback & Essiet Essie • Jordan Family Tribute to Kidd Jordan featuring Stephanie, Rachel, Marlon, and Kent Jordan

Weekend 2

Dead & Company • Mumford & Sons • The Lumineers • Santana • Jon Batiste • H.E.R. • Kane Brown • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue • Farruko • Ludacris • Leon Bridges • Tom Jones • Herbie Hancock • Buddy Guy • Irma Thomas • Melissa Etheridge • NE-YO • Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph • Keb’ Mo’ • Tab Benoit • Preservation Hall Jazz Band • Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet • Anders Osborne • The Radiators • Maze featuring Frankie Beverly • Hurray for the Riff Raff • David Shaw • Zigaboo Modeliste and The Funk Revue • George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners • Big Sam’s Funky Nation • Kermit Ruffins’ Tribute to Louis Armstrong • Hot 8 Brass Band • Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr. • Durand Jones • Christian McBride’s New Jawn • John Hiatt & The Goners • The Soul Rebels • Robert Randolph Band • Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas • Cowboy Mouth • Larkin Poe • Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet • Leyla McCalla • Martha Redbone • Eric Gales • Morgan Heritage • Chris Thomas King • The Flatlanders • Eric Lindell • Marcia Ball • Bonerama • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway • Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters • J & the Causeways • Boyfriend • New Orleans Nightcrawlers

