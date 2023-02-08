NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is proud to announce the 2023 edition of Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music, a concert series featuring outstanding women vocalists at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center located at 1225 N. Rampart St.

This series of programs focusing on women comes during a time when the lack of women in roles throughout the music industry has come to the forefront. Chanteuse is part of an ongoing effort by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation to address inequities in the music industry.

Tickets are $10. All proceeds from this concert series directly support the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Doors open at 7pm and the concerts begin promptly at 8pm. Seating is limited, so please register in advance.

All performances will be livestreamed on jazzandheritage.org/live and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation YouTube channel and Facebook page.