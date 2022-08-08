NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Opera (NOOA) will present the American Spiritual Ensemble (ASE) at 7:30 p.m. on September 7, at Temple Sinai in uptown New Orleans. This program is underwritten by Robin Burgess and Terence Blanchard and is open to the public. Reservations are required.

Tenor Dr. Everett McCorvey founded ASE in 1995, and many of its members have performed in such venues as the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Houston Grand Opera, San Francisco Opera, and the New Orleans Opera. They have also performed abroad in England, Germany, Italy, Japan, Scotland, and Spain.

The mission of the American Spiritual Ensemble is to preserve and continue the tradition of storytelling through the performance and preservation of the American Negro spiritual. Performing these spirituals is a tribute to the many lives lost or destroyed during the devastation of slavery in the United States. These songs, a combination of African, American, and European traditions, created a new type of melody in which a sense of identification was created within the enslaved community. These songs, beloved all around the world, now stand as a testament to the strength found through faith during times of hardship and a unifying force among all peoples. The American Spiritual Ensemble is committed to preserving these beautiful melodies through performance and education in the form of lectures, master classes, and vocal instruction for educational, religious, and community institutions worldwide.

THE CONCERT DETAILS

· Temple Sinai is located at 6227 St Charles Ave., New Orleans, LA 70118.

· The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Running time will be approximately 90 minutes without intermission.

· Tickets are free with reservation at www.neworleansopera.org or by calling the New Orleans Opera Box Office at (504) 529-3000.

· Seating is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

· Visit www.americanspiritualensemble.com for more information on the Ensemble.