NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The NOCCA Foundation’s annual ART&SOUL gala. The theme of this year’s event is “On the Edge”, reflecting the boundary-breaking work that many NOCCA alumni have produced. The gala is co-chaired by Shanekah Johnson, Lauren Chisesi May, and Kristin Shannon.

This year’s ART&SOUL gala features:

Outstanding performances by some of New Orleans’ most renowned artists, including NOCCA alumni .

by some of New Orleans’ most renowned artists, including . Food by NOCCA’s Culinary Arts students and faculty along with some of your favorite restaurants.

along with some of your favorite restaurants. A silent auction full of artwork, vacation packages, experiences, and more, including a print of this year’s official ART&SOUL artwork by NOCCA Visual Arts student Mireya Del Rosario .

full of artwork, vacation packages, experiences, and more, including a print of this year’s official ART&SOUL artwork by NOCCA Visual Arts student . A 50/50 raffle .

. Portrait-drawings by NOCCA Visual Arts students and impromptu poetry penned by Creative Writing students.

WHEN

Saturday, May 20, with a special VIP event on Thursday, May 18

WHERE

New Orleans Center for Creative Arts

600 Homer Plessy Way

New Orleans, LA 7011

WHY

Funds from ART&SOUL support the NOCCA Foundation’s work in support of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). NOCCA is Louisiana’s high school for the arts, and the Foundation’s many programs support NOCCA students, their teachers, and the community.

TICKETS & DONATIONS

Tickets and sponsorships are now available for purchase at ArtAndSoulNOCCA.com. On that site, NOCCA fans can also purchase 50/50 raffle tickets, donate auction items, donate food and beverages, or make charitable donations. Tickets and sponsorship purchases, as well as auction, food, and beverage donations, can also be made by calling the NOCCA Foundation’s Director of Development, Lacrecia Johnson, at 504-940-2851.