NEW ORLEANS (press release) – “The Play That Goes Wrong” opens March 10 at Rivertown Theaters. This Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it’s “A RIOTOUS EXPLOSION OF COMEDY!” (The Daily Beast) and “TONS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES!” (HuffPost).

