New Orleans was blessed with the 37th edition of the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary festival last week. (Full disclosure, I am on the board. The festival was great.) That of course made me think about the title of Williams’ most famous play, which was originally slated to be “The Poker Night” but was mercifully changed to “Streetcar Named Desire” after the playwright was inspired by the trolley view from his Vieux Carré apartment.

Not only was the new name far more intriguing, but it also immortalized the New Orleans streetcar.

Urban rail lines have declined in numbers through the years. New Orleans once had many. We at least are blessed with two, known commonly as the Green and the Red.

For those who desire to know more, here are some comparisons:

Historical Significance

Green Streetcars: Date back to the 1920's. The Perley-Thomas company of Highpoint, North Carolina manufactured them. Cars are numbered in the 900s in chronological order of their age, with car 900 being the oldest. After restoration in the 1980's all cars are similar on the inside. An 900 series Perley-Thomas would have been what Tennessee Williams saw when he was inspired to name his play: "A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Red Streetcars: Began service in 2004. They were severely damaged by Katrina in 2005 but repaired. Though they have the same profile as the Green cars, they are a totally different machine built in New Orleans and even featuring air-conditioning and their own drive system. Their numbering series is in the 200s.

Advantage: Tie – the difference between historic preservation and modernity,

Sounds

Green Streetcars: These trolleys still make a wobbling noise and they go down the street with an occasional clang mixed in.

Red Streetcars: Operate quietly.

Advantage: Green. Some streetcar planners thought riders would appreciate the quietness of the Red streetcars. They have found that the clatter of the Greens is part of the charm that the public appreciates.

Appearance

Green Streetcars: They look like what they are, classic early American trolleys.

Red Streetcars: They look okay but lose points for that phony-looking window casing on the top – which is really just a covering for the mechanical system.

Advantage: Green: They are the real thing.

Disability Accessibility

Green Streetcars: They were built before the nation’s disability acts, and hence have no provisions for the disabled.

Red Streetcars: Required in order to get federal funding, these streetcars have built-in lifts for bringing in wheelchair-bound riders.

Advantage: Red. However, those with different riding needs may be better off using RTA’s program that provides transportation without them having to go to a streetcar stop. Also, the process of bringing wheelchair riders into the streetcars is very slow, though RTA had trained its drivers to be efficient with the time.

Temperature Control

Green Streetcars: Windows provide the temperature control system. You raise them when it is hot and lower them when it is cold.

Red Streetcars: They have a built in heating and cooling system.

Advantage: Tie. When the temperatures are at extremes the Reds are the best, but on most days nature’s air works remarkable well. The windows in the Reds cannot be opened.

Ride Smoothness

Green streetcars: There is a lot of wobble along the way.

Red Streetcars: Newer tracks are welded in place and contribute to an overall smoother ride.

Advantage: Red – unless you like wobble.

Route Scenery

Green Streetcars: Because they run on the St. Charles route there are more mansions, green space and monuments to pass, plus the route includes a block of Canal Street and part of the Central Business District.

Red Streetcars: Mostly up and down Canal Street, though some turn at North Carrollton or along the riverfront.

Advantage: Green. Those who know best, the streetcar drivers, say that route is more interesting.

Overall Funkiness

Green Streetcars: The trolleys are quaint, historic and noisy (though in a delightful way). They are the last known mode of public transportation in which windows can be opened and closed. Breeze is good.

Red Streetcar: Modern, efficient, accessible.

Advantage: Greens. Don’t get me wrong, I like the Red ones too, but Greens are more fun.

WINNER:

Us, we have streetcars, most cities do not.

