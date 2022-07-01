The Skinny on Skincare

Our skincare journeys aren’t always paths paved with 24- karat gold primer. On occasion they may even resemble a second line that steps into a few potholes along the way. Trying out trending treatments and incorporating new ingredients into our regimens is a trial-and-error discovery session, sought out with finger-crossing benefits. Whether you’re a skincare product hound, always intrigued by the latest and greatest potions, lotions, solutions, serums and theorems, or you’re the three-step cleanse, tone, moisturize type who thinks tinctures and tonics are best relegated to your bar cart, there is always new information to glean. We put our magnifying mirrors to good use and scouted the city for how we can all put our best exfoliated face and sloughed foot forward.

Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler & Recover

An invitation for a celebration is one New Orleanians rarely turn down. Looking and feeling your best before a fête is priority and remedying the party damage is oftentimes a necessity. These pre and post spa treatments will help prep you for when the good times to roll, and then tidy up the aftereffects.

Pre-Party Primp

MDT5 Facial

Excellent for special occasions when you’re hoping for a pre-event glow, this clinical treatment for all skin types is based on dispersing vitamins A, B-5, B-3, C, D and E to the dermal level for the décolleté, arms and hands. H2O Salon + Spa, 441 Metairie Rd., 504-835-4377, h2osalon-spa.com.

Citrus Drench Body Treatment

Get glowing with this highly concentrated Vitamin C scrub and wrap paired with a body soufflé mask to protect against dryness and give a boost to your skin. The Waldorf Astoria Spa at The Roosevelt, 130 Roosevelt Way, therooseveltneworleans.com.

Osea Body Cocoon

This sea salt and botanical body scrub increases circulation, softens and exfoliates dull skin to prepare it for a decadent marine body mask to firm, tone and deeply moisturize. Earthsavers, 5501 Magazine St., 504-899-8555, 3301 Veterans Blvd., 504-835-0225, earthsaversonline.com.

Cult Facial Integrative + Holistic

A customized progressive peel, microcurrent treatment, LED light therapy, connective tissue facial massage, and gentle extractions, followed by a cocktail of amino acids, vitamins, pre-and-probiotics, micronutrients and trace minerals will leave skin plump, toned and hydrated for a luminous complexion. Ritual Body Studio, 2521 Jena St. Upper Ste., 504-554-1008, ritualbodystudio.com.

The Method Augustinus Bader Facial with Microdermabrasion

A standout for its replenishing and glow-inducing powers, world-class products combined with a lifting and firming facial massage, hydrating and technique can transform the skin with just one treatment. Spa at Windsor Court, 300 Gravier St., 504-523-6000, windsorcourthotel.com.

The Day Après

Rose Quartz Radiance Facial

Brighten, resurface and restore skin back to balance with a deep cleanse, diamond tip exfoliation, LED light therapy, hydrating oxygen serum and a rose quartz crystal face mask. Glasskin, 4025 Magazine St., 504-581-8356, getglasskin.com.

Organic French Clay Detox Wrap

Begin with an exfoliating polish of apricot seed, orange oil and walnut shells, then allow the French green clay seaweed to stimulate circulation and assist in the flushing of toxins. The Waldorf Astoria Spa at The Roosevelt, 130 Roosevelt Way, therooseveltneworleans.com.

The Body Method

Ideal to de-puff after a night on the town, this full-body massage is designed to boost collagen production, sculpt away deposits, facilitate lymphatic drainage and flush away inflammation. The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, 2 Canal St., 504-434-5400, fourseasons.com/neworleans/spa.

Ultimate Radiance and Renewal Facial

Cooling, calming and perfect after a night out, restore skin’s vitality for a smooth and radiantly youthful-looking skin with replenishing moisturizers and lymphatic drainage. The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans Spa, 921 Canal St., ritzcarlton.com/neworleans.

Fascia + Buccal Facial

A corrective treatment that encourages cell turnover, microbial diversity and restores the skin’s optimal pH, this two-part facial promotes relaxation and increases microcirculation and lymphatic movement to help remove waste while nourishing cells with oxygen and nutrients. Ritual Body Studio, 2521 Jena St. Upper Ste., 504-554-1008, ritualbodystudio.com.

New, Next, Now

Why let the skinfluencers have all the fun? When next you’re in the mood for something fresh, consider these curated treatments for an adventurous boost.

Cryotherapy: A cold therapeutic treatment that offers collagen production, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, can lessen the appearance of pores and boosts microcirculation, giving you a healthy glow. Spa at Windsor Court, 300 Gravier St., 504-523-6000, windsorcourthotel.com.

Hydrojelly Masks: These next generation “peel off” Esthemax masks are primarily made from algae, which contain many beneficial electrolytes to help the skin achieve a natural moisture balance. The Skincare Lounge, 8723 Oak St., 504-320-2227, theskincareloungela.com.

Nano-Channeling: Restore and renew your skin using nanotechnology to temporarily create micro-channels in the skin’s surface, allowing products and nutrients to be deeply penetrated to the dermal layer where collagen stimulation happens. The Skin Edit, 4530 Magazine St., 504-439-8757, theskinedit.square.site.

Crystal + Herb Facial with Gua Sha: Begin with Thai Herbal Poultice facial massage, a warm compress of organic herbs to warm muscles and skin, then enjoy the process of circulation, tissue softening and detoxification in preparation for facial Gua Sha. Celestial Skin | Integrative + Holistic Skin Therapies, 1772 Prytania St., 504-777-0468, celestialskinstudio.com.

Green Peel: Using no acids, only crushed all-natural herbs, you’ll see new skin in only 5 days. Ideal for dull skin in need of regeneration, tightening and firming. Medically developed and biologically based to reverse signs of pigmentation, aging and scaring. Uptown Charm, 7638 Maple St., 504-533-9632, charmnola.com.

A Multi-Modality Mindset

Looking for a fresh perspective in skin maintenance? A calming holistic

inhale can be found in Jessica M Shamburger, LE, esthetician and owner

of Celestial Skin | Integrative + Holistic Skin Therapies.

“I’ve always believed skincare is one of the most important forms of self-love,” says Shamburger. “Our skin is essentially our nervous system turned inside out, so curating a skin care ritual that is specific to you is vital. When you make the effort to take care of your skin, you’re not only rewarded physically but also mentally and emotionally.”

Within the cozy confines of her studio on Prytania Street, Shamburger incorporates a holistic whole-body approach for all skin types, textures and tones, merging European, Asian and American esthetics for her services.

“Combining modalities from around the world allows me to go beyond allopathic medicine, dig deeper and see what each individual client needs to heal from the stresses of modern-day living.”

Shamburger, who offers customizable facials that range from restorative botanical lymphatic drainage to auto immune and allergen support, encourages her clients to be kind to themselves in the way they view their skin journey.

“Society wants to make us believe that aging and fine lines are ‘bad’. In reality they are a gift because they’re a sign that you’re living,” said Shamburger, citing one of her favorite examples of crow’s feet. “It’s always a client’s first complaint, but if you refer to face mapping they’re called ‘joy lines.’ It means that person knows how to smile, laugh and have a good time. And isn’t that a beautiful trait to have?”

Mineral-Based Sun Protection Products

The number one rule of SPF is to abide and apply. An uptick of mineral-based sunscreens have us rethinking our former drugstore store go-tos. Here, some sun-savvy options to protect you from the rays while maximizing the minerals.

SPF In Style

Think outside the bottle with UPF-infused fabrics and sun protective accessories to pair with your sunscreen of choice.

Medicine Cabinet

What are the top supplements we should consider adding to our daily diet?

Multivitamin, Omega-3, collagen and a probiotic.

What is a general rule of thumb or misconception regarding the time it takes for supplements to start producing visible results?

People are impatient and if you want healthy, hydrated skin, it takes time and consistency. Our diets play a large role in our skin appearance. The “Western Diet” has a lot of Omega-6 fatty acids in it, and while Omega-6 is an important fatty acid, too much leads to inflammation problems. Acne and other skin issues can derive from that inflammation. That is why it is important to have Omega-3s in our diet, because it helps lower inflammation. When it comes to wrinkles and fine lines, well that can take longer. Collagen is probably the most important protein for skin. Depending on your diet you may not be getting enough. Try taking 10 – 20g a day. That being said, in some studies it could take up to 8 – 24 weeks to see results.

How can the addition of supplements create a more well-rounded approach to achieving better looking and feeling skin?

In a perfect world with a perfect diet we would not need supplements, but that just is not the reality for many of us. People that are vegetarians or vegans will have to overcome the lack of collagen protein and Omega-3s in their diet. While you can get Omega-3s in foods like flax and chia, it is the ALA form which then has to turn into EPA then into DHA, whereas fish oil contains high amounts of both EPA and DHA. So, for them taking an algae-based Omega-3 product would be helpful. Also, as we age our collagen production slows down and we start to lose muscle more rapidly due to sarcopenia (age-related loss of muscle tissue), so getting enough protein and collagen specifically will help combat the effects of aging. Taking a solid multivitamin would fill in any deficiency in our diet too. Think of it as a seatbelt, you don’t always need it, but you should use it just in case you do. Lastly our gut biome plays a big part in our skin health, from fighting off harmful pathogens to keeping our body’s pH levels in line. Taking a good probiotic goes a long way not just for your skin, but your overall health.

The Clean Scene

Find yourself googling lengthy beauty product labels filled with elements you can’t define or pronounce? Kick the chemicals to the curb and seek out skincare solutions made from clean ingredients.

Top Five Tips To “Summerize” Your Skin Routine

1. Ditch heavier products like cream moisturizers and get a light moisturizer for your skin type. Even oily skin needs moisturizer, but use one that is lightweight, gel-based, and non-comedogenic that doesn’t block your pores.

2. Incorporate Vitamin C. It’s another layer of protection and helps prevent and treat unwanted pigmentation. A serum with Vitamin C, growth factors or peptides would be better in the morning, under sunscreen.

3. Only use retinol or prescription retinoids in the evening when not spending time in the sun.

4. Choose a cleanser that doesn’t leave your skin tight after washing. Clean your face no more than twice a day, or just once, if you have dry skin. Avoid washing for that squeaky-clean feeling because that means your skin’s natural oils are gone.

5. Apply sunscreen with at least 30 SPF 15 minutes before heading outdoors, as it takes a while for sunscreen to activate. Darker skin tones actually need more sun protection because hyperpigmentation is harder to correct.

On Trend Tools

Transform your powder room into a spa sanctuary and curate an at-home toolbox with these modern skin maintenance essentials.

Makeup Bag Makeover

Must haves for your summer beauty stash