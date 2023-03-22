NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is pleased to announce the addition of the all-natural skincare line Seed to Skin Tuscany to its highly curated menu of offerings. Seed to Skin Tuscany’s treatments are both biologically pure and scientifically tested, harnessing the power of sustainably sourced wild botanicals from the hills of Tuscany to deliver cell regeneration and skin rejuvenation. One of only nine hotels in the United States to offer Seed to Skin treatments, The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans continues to grow its repertoire and build on its reputation as the premier spa establishment in Louisiana.

“As the first spa in Louisiana to feature acclaimed French brand Biologique Recherche, our legacy of excellence is fortified by the introduction of another world-class product line, Seed to Skin Tuscany,” says Mali Carow, General Manager for Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “A balanced complement to our results-driven treatments, Seed to Skin Tuscany’s natural skincare offers a soothing spa experience of being enveloped in a cocoon of nourishing botanicals.”

A student of natural medicine, Seed to Skin Tuscany Founder Jeanette Thottrup sought to find harmony between nature and technology, utilizing advanced science to deliver high performance raw materials to the skin, generating healing from within. Sourced from their organic Tuscan farm or select environmentally friendly micro-producers, Seed to Skin Tuscany’s natural ingredients are transferred to a state-of-the-art laboratory where the most potent elements are extracted using Green Molecular Science. The powerful byproducts of that process are then combined with an advanced molecular delivery system, designed to penetrate the deepest layers of the dermis for supple and fully hydrated skin.

The newly introduced Seed to Skin Tuscany offerings at The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans include:

The Awakening Body Ritual – This skin renewing body treatment harnesses the power of mineral rich raw sea salt, spirulina, shea butter and essential oils to stimulate circulation, detoxify, and gently remove dead skin cells. Personalized application of warm, deeply restorative probiotic body balm will further release tension, soothe and nourish.

– This skin renewing body treatment harnesses the power of mineral rich raw sea salt, spirulina, shea butter and essential oils to stimulate circulation, detoxify, and gently remove dead skin cells. Personalized application of warm, deeply restorative probiotic body balm will further release tension, soothe and nourish. The Equilibrium Body Ritual – This multi-sensory experience begins with gentle body brushing to energize the lymphatic system, followed by a thermal mud applied to the back, relieving tension and recharging the body with marine minerals. A luxurious warm candle massage, rich in nourishing oils and natural extracts of vanilla, rose and precious oud wood complements the ritual, leaving the body, mind and spirit completely balanced.

– This multi-sensory experience begins with gentle body brushing to energize the lymphatic system, followed by a thermal mud applied to the back, relieving tension and recharging the body with marine minerals. A luxurious warm candle massage, rich in nourishing oils and natural extracts of vanilla, rose and precious oud wood complements the ritual, leaving the body, mind and spirit completely balanced. Seed to Skin Tuscany Facial Rituals – Luxurious, relaxing and completely customized, the Seed to Skin Tuscany Facial Rituals promotes cell regeneration, helping to firm and oxygenate the skin and create a youthful glow. The high touch treatment uses a state-of the-art molecular delivery system to soak handcrafted formulas deep into the skin to stimulate cellular renewal. Lasting 80 minutes, this extended facial includes invigorating massage techniques with a warm Gua Sha stone that will leave the skin visibly brighter, radiant and lifted.

A beauty and wellness destination that reflects the celebratory spirit of New Orleans, The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is inspired by the allure the bon vivantlifestyle, with eight treatment rooms, a couple’s room with a soaking tub, a relaxation lounge, steam room, a cool mist experience and more. Across more than 5,000 square feet of space, the thoughtfully designed beauty atelier is equal parts luxurious and comfortable, setting the stage for relaxation, revitalization and merriment, always with a hint of indulgence in true Crescent City style.

Spa reservations are available by calling 504 434 5108 or by emailing Spa.NewOrleans@fourseasons.com. For a complete listing of services, click here.