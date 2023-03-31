The Spring Brunch

The lovely art of layering is the chicest way to create an inspired tablescape. Achieve a dynamic presentation by mixing prints and placing simple lilac flower dishes atop more pattern-rich, hand-painted stoneware dinner plates. Tory Burch, 333 Canal St., Ste. 103A, 504-581-6623, toryburch.com.

When it comes time for tea or pour over coffee, an enamel-coated stainless steel Gooseneck Kettle from Good Citizen Coffee Co. is the epitome of style. The long-structured spout makes for a sophisticated way to dispense your beverage of choice. Anthropologie,

333 Canal St., 504-592-9972, anthropologie.com.

The darling is in the details, so outfit your settings with handcrafted spreaders by Godinger. Perfect for elegantly enjoying confitures and preserves, this set of four has a delicate handle with a springtime-inspired floral detail. Hilltop Shoppe, 3714 Magazine St., 504-533-9670, hilltopshoppe.com.

Creating a charming ambiance includes a fragrance like the NOLA Kinda Morning candle. With notes of lemony citrus, Petitgrain and sugar cane, and a wick that makes the sound of crackling wood, each hand-poured ParaSoy candle will add a delightful scent to the scene. Parish Scents Co., parishscents.com.

Display your savory and sweet bites in towering style with a VIDA Alegria triple tiered server from Beatriz Ball (beatrizball.com). Made of luxury melamine, the three serving rounds in graduated sizes are joined by silver-toned metal risers and topped by a circular handle, making it a cinch to take from countertop to table. Available at Hazelnut, 5525 Magazine St., 504-891-2424, hazelnutneworleans.com.