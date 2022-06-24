The Ultimate Pool and Spa Day We All Need

All photos by Melanie Warner Spencer

If you are in the mood for a relaxing day by the pool, but don’t have access to one, there are several hotels in New Orleans that offer day passes or even free access. For example, The Chole on St. Charles Avenue has pool access available to the public for a fee and the ACE Hotel downtown invites the public at certain times and certain days. However, might I suggest an alternative to a (potentially rowdy) hotel pool?

Spyre Center in the Lower Garden District opened in November of 2021 in the former Norwegian Seamen’s Church. It is a holistic wellness center featuring everything from a fitness center, spa activities, meditation and hydrotherapy, to mental health and therapy practitioners, body workers and educational events, such as talks, sound baths and full moon ceremonies. I wrote about it earlier this year for Biz New Orleans magazine, if you want to learn more about the concept, business side and view a photo tour.

The center has various membership levels, including subsidized options for qualifying low-income individuals, but anyone can eat at the onsite The Well Café (the food is incredible) or purchase day passes starting as low as $20 to swim or use the gym. Note also that lot of the yoga and fitness classes, talks and other events are available for purchase to non-members, if you wanted to combine a class or some other event with day passes.

My husband and I recently took advantage of one of the day pass packages as a relaxing way to celebrate our anniversary. We splurged on the “It Takes Two” Couples and Friends package, which includes gym and pool access, a 30-minute hydrotherapy session, 45-minute infrared sauna session and $30 Credit at The Well Café, all for $150. After the sauna and hot and cold plunge pools, we alternated our afternoon between relaxing in the covered (read shaded) lounge area and jumping in the pool to cool off. It was exactly the rest and relaxation we needed and we plan to return for a less lavish visit and take advantage of the $20 passes someday in the near future.

Do you have a favorite local pool? Email melanie@myneworleans.com.