According to the American Heart Association, one of the leading causes of death in Louisiana is cardiovascular disease. Coronary heart disease is caused by plaque (cholesterol deposits) buildup in the wall of the arteries that supply blood to the heart. Genetics, along with lifestyle choices such as dietary habits and lack of exercise, impact heart health.

At Thibodaux Regional Health System, we continuously strive to improve the overall health and well-being of the communities we serve. Nationally recognized as the number one health system in Louisiana for excellence in Cardiac Care, Thibodaux Regional Health System continues to excel at providing high quality patient care with expert physicians and leading-edge facilities. Furthering its mission to serve the citizens of the region, Thibodaux Regional opened its Cardiology Clinic in Thibodaux and Assumption Parish to better provide needed heart and vascular care.

Thibodaux Regional Cardiology Clinic prides itself on offering expert cardiologists and providing comprehensive, compassionate care from diagnosis through treatment and life management of illnesses. Physicians utilize innovative, state-of-the-art ultrasound and computed tomography angiography, as well as nuclear medicine and PET/CT technology to help ensure an accurate diagnosis. Offering specialized procedures like heart catheterization, angiography, and angioplasty, you can be assured that your heart and vascular health is in good hands.

Thibodaux Regional’s commitment to excellent heart care extends beyond diagnosis and treatment. Our dedicated team of heart and vascular professionals provides education, prevention, rehabilitation and other services to help patients make lifestyle adjustments and assist you in maintaining a heart healthy lifestyle for years to come.

