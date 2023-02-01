Think Outside the King Cake Box

This city reveres its traditions, especially those surrounding Carnival. But even in New Orleans, people will push the envelope if there is fun – or glitter – involved. We rounded up some festive twists on standard practices around the four points of the Mardi Gras compass: eating, drinking, parading, and costuming. Make this the year you step out of your Carnival comfort zone.

Blue Bell Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream

- Advertisement -

Need an easy treat? Look for this seasonal release that’s only available in select areas (including ours, fortunately). Cinnamon ice cream with pieces of pastry, sprinkles and a cream cheese swirl? Save us a scoop!

FRESH FASHIONS

The Mardi Gras rugby shirt will never go out of style, but there are so many new options for parade apparel. Some are glittery, some cozy – but all equally at home along the route.

Fringe + Co.

Mardi Gras trendsetters will adore this Mid-City spot for all things bedecked and bedazzled. Carnival is a natural fit for Fringe, with offerings ranging from sequin jumpsuits to caftans of every shine. All items are designed and made in New Orleans, so it’s a great option if you’re looking to support local creatives with your Mardi Gras duds. Fringe-co.com

To-dye-for jumpsuits

Nothing says cool Carnival comfort like a jumpsuit tie-dyed in purple, green, and gold from local maker Dyers. Owner and artist Via Fortier was captivated by tie dye at age 10 when her uncle gifted her a Grateful Dead tee. Gradually, she honed the skill and upped her game to ‘ice dying,’ the process she uses today. Fortier started making and selling garments two years ago with the Dyers label, including the signature jumpsuit (priced at $138). She has outfitted fashion-forward clients including the folks at Lekha and Turkey & the Wolf and welcomes custom orders. @dyersdyes on Instagram, dyersdyes.com

Mardi Gras-themed tees

Mardi Gras is for t-shirts: oversized, baby tees, sequins, and all the rest. Some of our favorites can be found at Dirty Coast and Fleurty Girl (like the “YEAH YA ROUTE” or “No Sleep Til Ash Wednesday” designs). Tees also make excellent host/hostess gifts for parade parties and can be shipped to homesick expats missing their favorite celebration. Dirtycoast.com, fleurtygirl.net

Fabulous fanny packs

Creator Sara Lowenburg has always loved crafting, especially the Mardi Gras variety. She began making eye-catching fanny packs in 2020 as a quarantine hobby, gifting them to friends. Those lucky recipients were so smitten that in 2021, Lowenburg began selling the packs now strapped on savvy paradegoers around town. The hand-decorated fanny packs ($125 each) are insulated, come with a removable ice pack, and have space for three cans, along with a back pocket for stashing valuables. “I hand decorate them with sequins, fringe, and appliques, many of which are vintage or discontinued designs I find around town and online,” said Lowenburg. Packs can be purchased from Lowenburg through Instagram, at various market appearances around town, and at Mood Salon on Oak Street. @CoolYourFannies on Instagram

Marvelous millinery

After missing the Covid-crushed Mardi Gras festivities in 2021, Jackie Violette was ready to celebrate in 2022. She decided to make festive gear for herself and some friends, including intricately decorated hats. Her pals were so impressed that they encouraged Violette to sell her creations. “At first, I was like, ‘Who is going to buy these?’” recalled Violette, “and then I almost immediately realized that I live in New Orleans and folks here will use any excuse to dress up!” She began posting her works on her Facebook page and within a few weeks had nearly 1,000 followers and lots of custom orders. Designs for the hats (which run about $150 each) span Mardi Gras, Saints, bridal, and every sparkly holiday in between. Violette also hosts hat-making classes where she shares her techniques and supplies with wanna-be hatters. “I always warn customers that if they see a hat on my site that they love, I’ll use it as inspiration but will always make them slightly different to ensure that everyone gets a unique item.” @thejaxhatter on Instagram, thejaxhatter.com

CRAFTY CATCHES

Every year it seems like more beads hit the sidewalk… and stay there. While long pearl necklaces were once a coveted catch, parade goers are now seeking – or making – unique items that can enjoy a second life after Mardi Gras.

Plush Appeal

This local Mardi Gras supply store offers an array of throws, party favors, and festive paraphernalia. If you’re looking to step up from plastic, Plush Appeal’s large selection of glass beads allows you to color coordinate with any outfit – and keep the baubles for next year. Mardigrasspot.com

Epiphany Throws

If sustainability is on your Carnival agenda, check out the goods from Epiphany Throws, a greener alternative to the plastic waste of Mardi Gras. Epiphany’s accessories and throws are made from biodegradable, recycled, and upcycled materials. You’ll find beads made from [biodegradable] silk, cotton, and acai as well as necklaces, headbands, and scrunchies made from repurposed Mardi Gras costumes. Epiphanythrows.com

NOLA Craft and Culture

If you’re someone who marvels at the artistry of a glittery Muses shoe or a showstopping headpiece, you might enjoy making your own. Rediscover the fun of arts and crafts at NOLA Craft and Culture – a wonderland of sparkle and hot glue where you can indulge your sequined dreams and not worry about the post-glitter vacuuming. Their Mid-City spot offers retail supplies, workshops, private classes, and even locker storage for your [messy] works in progress. The shop also features an art market where you can purchase/marvel at creations from students and instructors. Nolacraftculture.com

Pixie Dust

Biodegradable sparkles! This guiltless glitter allows you to shine to your heart’s content, knowing that the plant-based substance will fully break down in the natural environment within 6 weeks. Pixiedust.eco

Carnival 2023 February Parade Schedule

Friday, Feb. 3

French Quarter

Krewe of Bohème, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

French Quarter

Krewe du Vieux, 7 p.m.

Krewedelusion, follows

Sunday, Feb. 5

Metairie

Krewe of Little Rascals, 12 p.m.

Marigny

‘tit Rǝx, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

French Quarter

Krewe of Cork, 3 p.m.

Uptown

Krewe of Oshun, 6 p.m.

Krewe of Cleopatra, follows

Krewe of Alla, follows

Metairie

Krewe of Excalibur, 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Symphony, follows

Saturday, Feb. 11

Uptown

Krewe of Pontchartrain, 1 p.m.

Krewe of Choctaw, follows

Krewe of Freret, follows

Knights of Sparta, 5:30 p.m.

Krewe of Pygmalion, follows

Metairie

Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Uptown

The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, 11 a.m.

Krewe of Carrollton, follows

Krewe of King Arthur, follows

French Quarter

Krewe of Barkus, 2 p.m.

Metairie

Krewe of Atlas, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Uptown

Krewe of Druids, 6:15 p.m.

Krewe of Nyx, follows

Thursday, Feb. 16

Uptown

Knights of Baylon, 5:30 p.m.

Knights of Chaos, follows

Krewe of Muses, follows

Friday, Feb. 17

French Quarter

Krewe of Bosom Buddies, 11:30 a.m.

Uptown

Krewe of Hermes, 5:30 p.m.

Krewe d’Etat, 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Morpheus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Westbank

Krewe of NOMTOC, 10:45 a.m.

Uptown

Krewe of Iris, 11 a.m.

Krewe of Tucks, 12 p.m.

Mid-City

Krewe of Endymion, 4:15 p.m.

Kenner

Krewe of Isis, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Uptown

Krewe of Okeanos, 11 a.m.

Krewe of Mid-City, follows

Krewe of Thoth, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Bacchus, 5:15 p.m.

Metairie

Krewe of Athena, 5:30 p.m.

Krewe of Pandora, follows

Monday, Feb. 20

Uptown

Krewe of Proteus, 5:15 p.m.

Krewe of Orpheus, 6 p.m.

Metairie

Krewe of Centurions, 6:30 p.m.

Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, Feb. 21

Uptown

Krewe of Zulu, 8 a.m.

Krewe of Rex, 10 a.m.

Krewe of Elks Orleans, follows

Krewe of Crescent City, follows

Metairie

Krewe of Argus, 10 a.m.

Krewe of Elks Jefferson, follows

Krewe of Jefferson, follows

DITCH THE DAIQUIRI

There are plenty of options for livening your libations this Mardi Gras – it is New Orleans, after all.

Happy Raptor Distilling

Looking for cocktails-to-go? Check out the offerings from Happy Raptor Distilling (located just a block off the St. Charles Ave. parade route). This local operation produces 504Rum (in Premium White, Premium Gold, Hibiscus, and Bananas Foster) as well as their seasonal favorite King Cake Spiced Rum (see below). For this Carnival season, during all uptown parades, cocktails to-go include Rum Punch and 504Hibiscus Lemonade in single 8oz. sizes, 2-serving cocktail pouches, 4-serving jugs, half-gallons, and gallons. Spring for a branded souvenir cup and get discounted refills. Early risers can sip on spiked coffee and apple cider, and frozen specialty cocktails are also available. Bonus: the patio space is a great option to rent out for parade parties with groups of 10 or more. Happyraptor.com

Urban South

Urban South is known for twists on local tastes and traditions. This year, the brewery is teaming up with the folks at Dong Phuong for a line of Carnival Time king cake sour ales. The ales are brewed with real DP king cakes, packing notes of cream cheese and cinnamon brioche flavors into a tasty beverage. “Carnival Time: Sour Ale with Dong Phuong King Cake” is available across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. At the New Orleans Urban South taproom, visitors can sample varieties made with Dong Phuong’s strawberry filled and coconut cream flavors. Wookie-loving fans of the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus might enjoy the “RAWRGWAWRR!” stout, a smooth, chocolatey stout infused with granola bar flavors. Once parades get rolling, hit the taproom for “Sidewalk Side Double IPA” (with notes of passionfruit and peach) and “Neutral Ground: Pineapple IPA.” Urbansouthbrewery.com

Cane & Table

Looking for an upgrade from typical FQ walking beverages? Try the Frozen Pina Colada from CureCo.’s critically acclaimed French Quarter restaurant and bar. No bottled mix in play here – you’ll get house-made coconut cream, fresh citrus, pineapple juice, and a generous pour of rum to keep you in high spirits. Caneandtablenola.com

Wetlands Sake

Class up your canned consumption with the offerings from Wetlands Sake. The petite cans are highly portable and contain filtered and unfiltered varieties of their sakes, made locally with Louisiana rice. For a lower alcohol content, try the sparkling sakes in passionfruit and blood orange flavors. Stop by the taproom to pick up a pack or find them at local groceries and liquor stores. Wetlandssake.com

King of Carnival red wine

Drink like a king (or queen) with a sweet red wine fit for royalty. Local vintner Olé Orleans releases its King of Carnival red for this special season, a full-flavored vintage with “notes of candied cherries and finishing notes of confectioners’ sugar.” Oleorleans.com

Sazerac House cocktail kits

If you find yourself on Canal Street during Carnival, Sazerac House offers curbside pickup for their cocktail collection that includes several Mardi Gras-friendly treasures. Grab a 750ml. bottle of Handy & Schiller Manhattan, a ready-to-drink cocktail made with Sazerac Rye and Peychaud Bitters, aged in a Sazerac Rye barrel. Or for a more elaborate offering, pick up a Merchants Exchange Cocktail Kit (we like the Sazerac), which provides everything you need (750ml. bottle of Sazerac Rye Whiskey, 750ml. bottle of Legendre Herbsaint Original, 5oz. bottle Peychaud’s Bitters, and two cocktail glasses) to whip up the famed cocktail – wherever you land during Mardi Gras. Sazerachouse.com

King Cake syrup

Cocktail & Sons offers this seasonal syrup to make cocktails and mocktails as delicious as the taste that inspired it. The handcrafted syrup blends Louisiana cane sugar with cinnamon, lemon, and pecan and pairs well with bourbon, rye, scotch, rum, and vodka. You can also add a little zip to coffee or tea. Had enough king cake? Look for the line’s Fassionola syrup, which celebrates Louisiana strawberries, hibiscus, and lime. Store.cocktailandsons.com

KING CAKE WITH A TWIST

It’s a scrumptious Mardi Gras staple, but sometimes you need a break from the cake. With that in mind, here are a few new ways to get your fix without waiting in line at Manny Randazzo.

Gambino’s King Cake Rum Cream

If you’d rather drink your king cake, try this creamy elixir from the masters at Gambino’s Bakery and Cocktail & Sons. The beverage blends aged Caribbean rum with spices and fresh Wisconsin cream to replicate the flavor of Mardi Gras’ favorite treat. Add it to coffee, cocktails, or just drink it straight. Gambinos.com

King Cake meringues

Beth Biundo Sweets is rolling out a new treat for the season. These king cake flavored meringues feature glitter and all the colors of Carnival in a bite-sized package perfect for gifting (or neutral ground noshing). Bethbiundosweets.com

Happy Raptor 504KingCake Rum

This seasonal favorite is available at the distillery’s tasting room and select local outlets through Mardi Gras Day. The spirit is made with Louisiana molasses and infused with orange, pecan, cinnamon, and vanilla to capture the essence of king cake. A portion of 504King Cake bottle sales will be donated to Sprout Nola, a local nonprofit that supports urban farmers and agricultural education programming. 504kingcake.com

DANCE PARTNERS

Every year, Mardi Gras marching/dance groups become a more integral part of the parade experience. Their elaborate costumes, boogie-down routines, and personalities range from gregariously goofy to super sexy. But behind (and alongside and in front of) every group is a cast of supporting players who are stars in their own right.

Priscillas

You can hear the Krewe of the Rolling Elvi long before they pass by on their scooters. The signature look is all Elvis, all the time. Their faithful Priscillas have become a key part of the group’s appeal. Dressed in costumes that reflect Elvis’s famous bride, the 36 Priscillas travel with their pompadoured “Rollers” and add to the Presley magic. According to Kimberley Farrell, the board member who serves as ‘voice of the Priscillas,’ you can spot the members at events all year long, often clad in their signature leopard print coats and wigs (“with a bump – the higher the better”). Look for their float at Mardi Gras in the Krewes of King Arthur and Muses, as they, along with other krewe members the Ann-Margrets and Memphis Mafia, celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Rolling Elvi.

Sailors

The Sirens of New Orleans emerge from the watery depths to charm paradegoers with their sea-colored wigs and shimmering corsets. The Sailor Corps play a central role in the Sirens’ success, performing feats of crowd control, carrying banners and props, passing out the Krewe’s signature “Message in a Bottle” throws, and more. The men and women of the Sailor Corps can be distinguished from ordinary landlubbers by their jaunty sailor and pirate suits.

610 Splits

The 610 Stompers have become perhaps the most widely recognizable among the dance krewes, with their signature blue shorts and knee-high athletic socks. They would be lost without the 610 Splits, the women who march alongside them to provide security and support.

Dames’ Dudes

The Dames de Perlage present one of the most breathtaking costume spectacles of the circuit. Their hand-beaded costumes showcase the art of perlage (the French word for beadwork) that has long played a role in traditional Carnival costuming. The Dames are ably supported by the Dudes (identifiable by the ‘DUDES’ signs on their caps), who strut beside them, carry their banners, and allow the Dames to shine.



CARNIVAL CUISINE

We love a box of chicken from our favorite chain, but why not try a new taste this season?

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

Picnic offers its Crawfish Boil Fried Chicken in catering boxes for the route – without the drive-thru line wait. They will also be offering Frozen Pina Coladas to-go. Nolapicnic.com

Sweet Soulfood

If you’re looking for plant-based fare, this Broad Street spot offers takeout and catering. Check out their delicious vegan takes on classic Carnival eats like jambalaya and red beans and rice, plus killer fried cauliflower and many more options (including a wide array of vegan ice creams and sweets) on the rotating menu of specials. Sweetvegansoulfood.com

The Rabbit’s Foot

This chic bodega and eatery on Prytania St. in the Garden District is another option just off the route for easy eats. They’ll be starting with tasty to-go breakfast items and coffee and progressing to sandwiches, cocktail kits, and more as the day unfolds. Rabbitsfootnola.com

We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp

This local business has four locations around the city, including one on Canal Street that’s central to the Mardi Gras action. Their chicken wraps and chicken tenders are blessedly boneless, so you can hold them in one hand while catching throws with the other. Wedatschickenandshrimp.com

Gracious Bakery

The Gracious location on St. Charles Ave. in the Garden District is a prime refueling spot for paradegoers. On morning parade days, they’ve got pastries and bacon/egg/cheese sandwiches on white cheddar biscuits to pair with your coffee (make it an Irish) or bloody Mary. Non-breakfast spreads include sandwiches on focaccia, BBQ pulled pork hand pies, cookies, cupcakes, and king cake slices. Try the Gracious Rum Punch, or stick with beer, wine, and mixed drinks. Lagniappe: they also sell all-day passes for their portable toilets. Graciousbakery.com

OFF THE AVENUE

Uptown parades are a Carnival staple, of course, but there’s a lot of fun to be had in other neighborhoods. Every season brings new offerings in the form of smaller krewes with fantastical themes and a hearty dose of irreverence.

Marigny and Bywater

These areas host highlights like the Krewe of ‘tit Rəx on February 5. ‘tit Rəx is a diminutive departure from the king of Carnival parades, a ‘microkrewe’ founded in 2008 that showcases intricate shoebox-based ‘floats’ and a family-friendly Marigny march from St. Roch to St. Claude. On Lundi Gras, you might also check out the Krewe of Red Beans, which kicks off at 2 p.m. at Royal and St. Ferdinand Streets and second lines its way through the Marigny or the Bywater’s Feijao and Green Beans Parade, which starts at 2 p.m. in at Piety and Burgundy Streets and celebrates the cultural connections between Louisiana and Brazil.

French Quarter

Krewe Bohème, founded in 2018, is a gorgeous addition to the Carnival scene. On February 3, the krewe will follow the absinthe-minded ‘Supreme Green Fairy,’ winding its way through the Quarter. Inner krewes include groups like the Merry Antoinettes and Les ReBelles (a dance group with a fabulous French twist), and “throws” are locally made and eco-friendly.

Abita Springs

The Push Mow Parade comes to life on February 11 at noon, starting at the Abita Springs Town Hall. This year’s theme is “Lousy Fast Food Combos” and promises creative and wacky costumes, marching groups, and decorated lawnmowers.

All around town

The Krewe of House Floats was formed during the pandemic’s parade-less 2021 Mardi Gras season. When Founder Megan Boudreaux suggested on social media that people turn their homes into floats, she couldn’t have imagined the response. Houses across the city were transformed into works of art, with many of the creations made by out-of-work float designers and artists. Though the real parades returned in 2022, many homes still proudly display their Krewe of House Float treasures, reminding us how lucky we are to celebrate communally once again.

AFTER (OR INSTEAD OF) THE PARADE

Want to keep the party going after the last float passes? We’ve got a few ideas.

Burlesque

The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret is a good bet for burlesque, drag, and cabaret entertainment several nights a week, from burlesque bingo to musical jam sessions. Theallwayslounge.net

Catch Sultry Sundays by Minx Burlesque at The Howlin’ Wolf on Sundays at 6 p.m. The weekly show is presented by New Orleans’ best-known burlesque star Trixie Minx and features a rotating cast of performers who perform classic strip tease, circus acts, and more. Thehowlinwolf.com

Bands and live music

Mardi Gras season is an ideal time to catch live music around town. Weekly options include the Hot 8 Brass Band on Sundays at The Howlin’ Wolf and Jon Cleary on Wednesday nights at Chickie Wah Wah. And as always, with live music standards like Tipitina’s and Maple Leaf Bar, or Frenchmen Street gems like The Spotted Cat, Blue Nile, Snug Harbor, and d.b.a., you really can’t miss – assuming you can stay up late enough for the shows to start.