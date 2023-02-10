NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Returning for a third year, the Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Jambalaya Giveaway to give away 500 jambalaya kits to help food insecure locals celebrate the culture of Carnival.

Zatarain’s Principal Scientist Claude Davis and Jazz Drummer Shannon Powell aka “King of Treme” will be in attendance for the giveaway, which takes place Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with food pickup beginning at 11:30 a.m.

What:

Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage donating 500 meal kits for Mardi Gras

• One package of Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage

• Two packages of Zatarain’s Jambalaya Rice Mix

• Go cups, koozies and other surprises

Where:

1313 St. Philip St., New Orleans, LA 70116

Directions from Basin Street: heading toward Claiborne Ave., turn right on N. Villere St. just past the Mahalia Jackson Theater parking lot at Armstrong Park (on right); turn right at the third cross street onto St Philip St; go two blocks and Zatarain’s Jambalaya distribution site will be on the left.