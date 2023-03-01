Thirsty Thursdays

Loa, the stylish bar located within the International House hotel, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the 2023 First Thursdays Series. On the first Thursday of every month this year, Loa welcomes guest mixologists, small-batch distillers, boutique growers and uncommon purveyors to join mixologist extraordinaire Abigail Gullo behind the bar for an engaging and educational evening of imbibing. On April 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Gullo honors the many Cubans who migrated to New Orleans and raises a toast to El Floridita (Havana’s most famous cocktail bar, home to the original daiquiri and a favorite watering hole of Ernest Hemingway). In tribute, Konrad Kantor from the French Quarter Cuban cocktail den, Manolito, will be guest bartending with $10 drink specials. There also will be a special prize for the guest most resembling “Papa Doble” himself, Ernest Hemingway. 221 Camp St., 553-9550, ihhotel.com

Meanwhile, The Tasting Room New Orleans is hosting Ladies Night every Thursday night from 6-10 p.m. Enjoy $8 house wines, $14 cheese boards and $14 charcuterie boards. 1906 Magazine St., 766-6390, ttrneworleans.com

Secret Spot

The Lower Garden District’s new natural-wine bar, The Tell Me Bar, opened in December as a collaboration between Uznea Bauer, Cory Cartwright and Tyler Robinson. The space is beautiful, fun and inclusive, and offers a selection of more than 150 small-production wines (a number that will grow as different allocated wines become available). The Tell Me Bar features mid-century Italian aesthetics mixed with classical New Orleans bar decor, plus 80 seats indoors and on the outdoor patio (that’s outfitted with brightly colored bistro furniture). Be sure to check out the daily Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m., the food pop ups Thursday through Saturday, and the resident and rotating DJs every Saturday. “We have an extremely knowledgeable staff and welcome any and all people, no matter what their interest level in wine, to come hang and explore the wine list,” Bauer says. “We also have a few alternative non-alcoholic and non-wine options.” 1235 St. Thomas St., thetellmebar.com

Boozy Brunch

Criollo, the swanky restaurant located within the Hotel Monteleone, is offering a new 75 Cent French 75 special every Saturday and Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Choose from a French 75 made with Botanist Gin or St-Remy Brandy for only 75 cents, alongside a delicious Creole-inspired Jazz Brunch menu (with items like steak and eggs, brioche French toast, smoked salmon bagels and more). As always, guests who visit for weekend brunch also receive $5 all-day parking at the nearby Solaris Garage. 214 Royal St., 681-4444, criollonola.com

Seasonal Brew

For the second year, Gnarly Barley Brewing Co. has released HiFi Hefe as its seasonal spring release. Available through April at grocery stores, bars and restaurants in six-packs, 12-ounce cans and draught, HiFi Hefe features a a deep golden hue, a hint of spice, subdued fruity esters, and a dry and refreshing finish. gnarlybeer.com