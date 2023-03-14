NEW ORLEANS (press release) – BB’s Stage Door Canteen announces two big shows coming this spring!

Billie & Ella

Banter, jokes, jazz, and blues abound when music legends Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald get together. These two iconic musicians are elegantly portrayed by New Orleans’ own Kathleen Moore and Chloé Marie Johnson, respectively, and backed by the talented Victory Trio. Enjoy classic hits like “Give Me the Simple Life,” “God Bless the Child,” “Stormy Weather,” and more from music royalty!

March 8–June 21

11:45 a.m. Seating | 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Pricing: $45 / $42 Members

Josephine Baker: From Creole Goddess to Siren of the Resistance

New Orleans singer and entertainer Anaïs St. John brings her latest cabaret show to BB’s Stage Door Canteen. Through song and spoken word, Anaïs brings to life Josephine Baker’s extraordinary journey from humble beginnings in East St. Louis to the stages of Jazz Age Paris, from her wartime service in France and North Africa to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963.

Weekends, March 24–April 2

7:00 p.m. Performance: March 24, 31 & April 1

2:00 p.m. Performance: March 25, 26 & April 2

