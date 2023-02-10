NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Starting Thursday, March 2, New Orleans City Park will once again host some of the city’s favorite entertainers when Thursdays at Twilight return to the Pavilion of the Two Sisters.

Music lovers of all ages and genres are invited to enjoy an array of musicians, mint juleps and more! The spring series will be held indoors on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. Admission is $15 per person per concert. Cocktails, wine, beer, soft drinks, water, and food available for purchase.

Click here for the lineup and to get your tickets.