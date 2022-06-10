NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Thursday, June 16, New Orleans City Park will once again host some of the city’s favorite entertainers when Thursdays at Twilight returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music lovers of all ages and genres are welcome to enjoy an array of musicians, mint juleps and more at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters. The summer concert series, sponsored by the Louis and Virginia Clemente Foundation, will be held indoors on Thursday nights from 6-8pm.

“The Thursdays at Twilight series was one of the Park’s most popular events before the pandemic,” said Paul Soniat, New Orleans Botanical Garden Director. “We’re so excited to be able to open the Pavilion doors again for these incredible evenings of culture and community.”

Admission is $15 per person per concert. Cocktails, wine, beer, soft drinks, water, and food are available for purchase. No outside food, drink or pets allowed. To view the full series schedule, and purchase tickets in advance, visit NewOrleansCityPark.com.