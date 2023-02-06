NEW ORLEANS (press release) – City Park Conservancy will celebrate the Park’s 2023 spring awakening with its signature fundraiser, Lark in the Park, presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m.

The annual event treats guests to a glamorous springtime gala featuring live music, delectable dishes from the city’s top chefs, and special cocktails under New Orleans City Park’s glorious live oaks.

“Lark in the Park has been one of New Orleans’ most vibrant, successful fundraisers since 1982, and it is a truly special event that kicks off our entire spring season,” said City Park Conservancy President and CEO Cara Lambright. “The Park’s conservation, beautification, and programming benefit considerably from Lark in the Park, and we are so grateful for the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust and our generous donors who make the future of the Park a priority.”

Funds raised from Lark in the Park will support initiatives such as capital improvements, general maintenance, and litter abatement within City Park. The Conservancy works year-round to care for the Park’s historic oaks, beautiful gardens, family-friendly playgrounds, nature trails, cultural and recreational amenities.

“City Park plays such an important role in our local community, and we support the Park because of the positive impact it has on the families who reside in the neighboring areas. We both know firsthand, as we grew up in the area, how much City Park means,” said Lisa Romano and Vincent Giardina, trustees of the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust.

General admission, Friends Member and Party Flock tickets are now available for purchase in addition to sponsorship opportunities. For more information on all options, click here.

WHEN:

· Friday, March 10, 2023

· 7-8 p.m.: VIP Party | 8-11 p.m.: Gala

WHERE:

· Pavilion of the Two Sisters and New Orleans Botanical Garden

· 1 Victory Ave., NOLA 70119

TICKETS:

· General admission tickets are $100 per person, $90 for members of Friends of City Park and $75 per Party Flock ticket (35 years and under)

· Attendees must be 21 years or older

· More info can be found here