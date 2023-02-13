NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tickets are on sale now for the 74th-annual Big Bass Fishing Rodeo in New Orleans City Park on Saturday, March 25.

The one-day event, hosted by City Park Conservancy and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), is a family-friendly freshwater fishing competition – the oldest tournament of its kind in the United States.

“The Big Bass Rodeo has been a beloved event in the New Orleans community for more than seven decades, and we are happy to welcome anglers again this year,” said City Park Conservancy President and CEO Cara Lambright. “The partnership with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries allows us to bring sport fishing to an urban setting, making it more accessible to people in our community who might otherwise not be able to experience it. It underscores our commitment to providing recreation resources to all.”

The rodeo is a catch-and-release bank-fishing tournament for anglers targeting the largest bass. Students in grades 7-12, who wish to represent their schools, can team up in the Battle for the Bass competition. Kayakers can compete in the Boats on the Bayou event, on Bayou St. John, for non-motorized watercraft. Also included is the free “Fishtival” featuring music, exhibits as well as educational and hands-on activities for kids.

“Working with City Park Conservancy to provide this event is beneficial in helping to create awareness of such a hidden gem,” said Danica Williams, Biologist Program Manager/Fisheries Outreach. “City Park lagoons offer some of the most fantastic fishing in the state, making it the perfect place to host a fishing event and provide educational exhibits to showcase the fishing resources available in New Orleans.”

All lagoons in the Park are open to fishing except the Louisiana Children’s Museum campus, Bayou Oaks North Course, Bayou Oaks South Course and the Besthoff Sculpture Garden. Boating is not allowed in the lagoons and bayous within City Park except Bayou St. John. For full map, click HERE.

A recreational fishing license is required for participants 18 years and older. To purchase a license online, click HERE.

Tournament Divisions

Big Bass Rodeo

· 6:30-11 a.m.; must be in line at weigh station before 11 a.m.

· $10 Adult (13 and older); $5 Youth (12 and under)

Battle for the Bass

· 6:30-11 a.m.; must be in line at weigh station before 11 a.m.

· $5 pre-registration fee; $10 on site

Boats on the Bayou

· 7-10:30 a.m.; must be in line at weigh station before 10:30 a.m.

· $20 pre-registration fee; $30 on site

Fishtival

· 9 a.m. – Noon | Popp Bandstand by Cafe Du Monde

· Free