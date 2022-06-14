NEW ORLEANS (press release) –

Broadway in New Orleans and the Saenger Theatre announced today that tickets for the long-awaited 2022 – 2023 season will go on sale Wednesday, June 15, at 10 a.m.

The season package includes the long-awaited debut of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and Aaron Sorkin’s record-breaking new adaptation of Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, plus PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, SIX, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, TINA —THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. DISNEY’S THE LION KING and DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL are both season options available for purchase.

“The incredible slate of shows we have for the 2022 – 2023 Broadway in New Orleans season should not be missed,” said David Skinner, general manager of the Saenger Theatre. “We have several fan-favorites returning and a host of stunning new productions that are sure to delight all spectators. I’d encourage everyone to purchase their seasons now and not miss a minute of the action.”

The Hancock Whitney 2022-2023 Broadway in New Orleans season includes:

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Oct. 4 – 9, 2022

DISNEY’S THE LION KING (Season Option) Oct. 27 – Nov. 13, 2022

SIX Nov. 29 – Dec. 4, 2022

DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

(Season Option) Dec. 13 – 18, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Jan. 10 – 15, 2023

TINA — THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Feb. 7 – 12, 2023

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Feb. 28 – March 5, 2023

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL April 5 – 16, 2023

Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD May 30 – June 4, 2023

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, the show features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

DISNEY’S THE LION KING

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of DISNEY’S THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when New Orleans’ best-loved musical returns to the Saenger Theatre. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

SIX

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic’s Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!” Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss.

DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

Re-discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it returns to New Orleans! Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the beloved animated TV special, The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday musical perfect for the whole family. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and remind us of the magic of the season. Celebrate the holidays with the show The New York Times calls “100 times better than any bedtime story!”

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

Featuring award-winning lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Her voice is undeniable. Her fire is unstoppable. Her triumph is unlike any other. An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset;’ “If I Were A Rich Man;’ “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and—above all—Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is more than a musical—it is a state of mind.

Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD — “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) — has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR). Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas will play the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

Subscriptions may be purchased through Broadway in New Orleans and packages begin at $269. For more information, please visit https://neworleans.broadway.com/subscriptions/

The Saenger Theatre will comply with all City of New Orleans safety protocols. Masks are recommended but not required. Please visit the Theatre website for additional details. For protocol accessibility questions, call 504.525.1052. You acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID exists in any public place, and your party voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID.