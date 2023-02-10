This weekend marks the beginning of the big Carnival parades. I like to think of it as the practice run before next weekend’s “Deep Gras” madness. If you are hosting or attending one or more open houses, I’ve rounded up a few past Bon Vivant posts and some articles and posts from my colleagues to

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.