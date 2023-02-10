We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.

This weekend marks the beginning of the big Carnival parades. I like to think of it as the practice run before next weekend’s “Deep Gras” madness. If you are hosting or attending one or more open houses, I’ve rounded up a few past Bon Vivant posts and some articles and posts from my colleagues to help keep your good times rolling. Also, I’d be remiss in my journalistic and etiquette writer duties if I didn’t include a quick PSA/reminder that the pandemic hasn’t ended, rather we are just learning how to safely navigate the coronavirus. I’m vaccinated and boosted to the nth degree, but still like to use the same reasoning as when I have a cold or any other bug that could be spread, meaning when I have the sniffles or otherwise feel under the weather, I stay home. These days, I’ll also test myself for COVID-19, just to be on the safe side. I realize many folks aren’t taking that extra step, but it makes me feel better to take a quick test if I plan on being around other people, particularly our friends and family that are immunocompromised. We are all in this together and it’s important to take care of ourselves and one another. OK, PSA over. Here are those resources:

If you have houseguests coming to stay with you, but don’t have a guest room, here are some ideas for setting up a temporary space for your friends and family: Provisional Lodging: Creating warm and inviting temporary guest accommodations

Mix up a signature New Orleans cocktail for yourself or guests: À Votre Santé: The Perfect Full and Zero Proof French 75

Don’t show up empty handed. Check out these Carnival-themed hostess gifts for the entertaining goddess in your life: The Gifted Hostess

Start a King Cake club: Share cake with friends, try lots of flavors and save your waistline

Get inspired and learn about the history, tradition and the way we celebrate Carnival today with hosts Errol Laborde and Rich Collins and producer Kelly Massicot: Mardi Gras Beyond the Beads podcast

Have a safe and happy weekend of parades and revelry. Cheers!

Do you have a tried-and-true tip or strategy for hosting a parade day open house? Do you think Carnival is a great excuse to leave town? Email me to chat about it at melanie@myneworleans.com.