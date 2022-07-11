        Top 10 Celebrity Haircare Product Picks

Given that celebrities can afford and choose any brand they wish, it is worth taking note of the brands they gravitate towards, especially when they never seem to have a bad hair day. Some of them are even coming up with their own formulations so they can have exactly what they want and then share it with the rest of us.

Moroccanoil Treatment Light

A multi-purpose product, celebrities swear by its powerful ability to detangle, renourish and leave locks with supernatural shine. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley says a few drops is all you need.

Kiehl’s Creme with Silk Groom

Now one of the most photographed women in the world, Kate Middleton relies on this non-greasy cream to keep her hair lustrous, shiny and manageable.

Color WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

A mini keratin treatment in a bottle, the effects of this anti-frizz spray last up to 72 hours or two to three shampoos. It uses a heat-activated super sealant and Hoda Kotb is just one of its many high-profile admirers.

Anomaly Hydrating Shampoo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stated her intention when venturing into the haircare space was to create a product which is an “amazingly sustainable … superior product for a very affordable cost.” Exclusively available at Target, the line and this nourishing shampoo is already creating buzz.

Ouai Soft Mousse

As the ‘80s roar back into fashion, mousse is getting a second chance. This time the sticky crunch has been replaced by soft volume and texture and this brand is the head of the pack with the likes of the Hadid sisters.

Sally Hershberger 24K Supreme Stylist Voluminous Dry Shampoo

This celebrity favorite includes actual 24K gold but there’s no weight to this airy spray which leaves no residue, just bouncy, full locks that also smell good.

IGK Beach Club Volume Texture Spray

Hailey Beiber appears picture perfect every time she steps out of the house — one of her secrets is this texturing spray which she uses to thicken her hair and add body.

Pattern treatment mask

Tracee Ellis Ross seems unstoppable. Her range is inspired by remedies passed down through generations. The star product is the mask, which delivers slip, curl elongation and definition to coils, providing moisture to dry or damaged hair while promoting hair growth.

Flawles Hydrating Co-Wash Cleaning Hair Conditioner

Created with celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims, Gabrielle Union wanted to offer high quality and affordability for all types of diverse hair. Her conditioner does double duty releasing dirt and nourishing with Brazilian bacuri butter and moringa oil.

Lolavie Perfecting Leave-In

When you have had arguably the most famous haircut in the world and your hairstyles are the most copied (so hairdressers say), you have the perfect platform to launch your own brand. Jennifer Aniston does not disappoint with her Lolavie new clean, green line. The already award-winning leave-in conditioner includes a vegan thermal shield to protect from humidity.

This post was originally published in the Summer 2022 issue of New Orleans Bride.