Top 10 Picks for Vintage Finds in New Orleans

If you’re looking for a standout piece of clothing or jewelry, vintage shopping is a must. But first, you must leave your inhibitions and shopping list at the door. Being surrounded by one-of-a-kind pieces you may find yourself drawn to new and unusual things. But, isn’t that fun? A bikini fashioned out of old terry cloth towels? Yes please! A cowboy hat adorned with faux red peacock feathers? Why not? Throw caution to the wind and ditch any notions of practicality. Staying open-minded and curious are the pillars of this journey.

It’s no surprise that a city like New Orleans has fabulous antique and vintage shopping options. Opulence and celebratory pomp are steeped deep within our culture. There is always somewhere to see and be seen. So, whether you fancy a Dior style cinched waist dress, free flowing Halston caftan or a chainmail handbag, our local vintage shopping locales will provide a portal into a different time.

Top Vintage Picks:

Auctions:

Neal Auction Company -Do not miss the upcoming Chris Owens’ estate auction which includes some of her famous Easter costumes, a Betty Boop leather jacket and white leather jumpsuit (see pic). August 10-11. Registration can be done on the website or by calling 504-899-5329 (see pic)

Estate Sales:

H&H Estate Sales- The homes are always beautiful and often have closets filled with vintage clothing and accessories

Vintage Shops:

Century Girl- Designer dresses and unapologetic femininity reign supreme in this beautifully decorated shop

Bambi DeVille – Owned by actress and author of WW2 Bakelite Jewelry: Love and Victory

Freda– Plenty of vintage and upcycled finds by Spirit Closet in this highly curated store

Miss Claudia’s– Sift through the jam-packed racks here to find a diamond in the rough or maybe even your next Mardi Gras costume

Merchant House– 2nd floor- Plenty of cool-girl finds here like reworked jean jackets and vintage beaded evening bags

Vice & Graft– Tough girl chic military and Americana themed jackets

Blue Dream- On trend vintage selections and contemporary jewelry in a contemporary space

Online Sellers:

@goldenleveevintage

@estatelynola

Clockwise:

1960’s Shift Dress, Lion Brigade Vintage

Custom Reworked Hat, Armed and Dangerous

Mara Hoffman Swim Suit, Freda

Vintage Chanel Cuff, Vintage 329

Super Beer Lover Tee, Slow Down Nola

Clockwise:

Dolce and Gabbana Pineapple Dress, Century Girl

Swan Sunglasses, Century Girl

Lorna Murray Hat, Freda

Bakelite Bracelet, Bambi DeVille

Antique Kimono, Bambi DeVille

Vintage Chanel Charm Bracelet, Vintage 329

Picks from the Neal Auction Chris Owens Estate

Easter Parade Hat, Betty Boop Leather Jacket

All available items listed here.