Food + Drink

Top 15 Restaurants for Vegetarian and Vegan Food in New Orleans

June 30, 2022   |By
vegetarian restaurant
Getty

Each week, the editors of Renaissance Publishing will share their top picks and favorites for local restaurants of different variations from around the Big Easy. This week, in a city dedicated to rich (not always healthy) food, we’re looking at a few favorite spots perfect for vegetarian or vegan New Orleanians or visitors. 

Addis NOLA

422 South Broad Street
New Orleans LA, 70119
(504) 218-5321
Visit Website

Banh Mi Boys - Magazine Street

3244 Magazine Street
New Orleans LA, 70115
(504) 354-8502
Visit Website

Beartcat Cafe

2521 Jena Street
New Orleans LA, 70115
(504) 309-9011
Visit Website

Breads on Oak

8640 Oak Street Suite A
New Orleans LA, 70118
(504) 324-8271
Visit Website

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 North Rampart Street
New Orleans LA, 70116
(504) 381-4636
Visit Website

El Pavo Real NOLA

4401 South Broad Avenue
New Orleans LA, 70125
(504) 266-2022
Visit Website

High Hat Cafe

4500 Freret Street
New Orleans LA, 70115
(504) 754-1336
Visit Website

Kindred

7537 Maple Street
New Orleans LA, 70118
(504) 841-9538
Visit Website

Lamara Coffee and Kitchen

1300 North Broad Street
New Orleans LA, 70119
(504) 920-9991
Visit Website

Saba

5757 Magazine Street
New Orleans LA, 70115
(504) 324-7770
Visit Website

Saffron NOLA

4128 Magazine Street
New Orleans LA, 70115
(504) 323-2626
Visit Website

Satsuma Cafe

3218 Dauphine St.
New Orleans LA, 70117
(504) 304-5962
Visit Website

Sweet Soulfood

1025 North Broad Street
New Orleans LA, 70119
(504) 821-2669
Visit Website

The Daily Beet

3300 Magazine Street
New Orleans LA,
(504) 766-0377
Visit Website

True Food Kitchen

801 St. Charles Avenue
New Orleans LA, 70130
(504) 558-3900
Visit Website

