Top Activewear Picks for Summer

Even for the most faithful tennis players, the July and August heat can call it all into question. The sweating begins as you simply take your racquet out of the bag and sunscreen melts almost immediately after application. As our bodies and complexions adjust to the relentless humidity, one thing we must keep in mind is that our activewear must keep up too! The heavier UPF fabrics that work during cooler months are not going to cut it. Sweaty wrists and sticky legs call for modern and innovative designs. In the past, tennis whites were all that was socially acceptable. A white pleated polyester skirt and a collared polo were the only items on the menu. Today there are moisture wicking fabrics and innovative designs that help keep everything in place and limit visible sweat-through. Fashion designers like Tory Burch and Stella McCartney have created lines dedicated to this sport. Tennis legends including Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova also have their own lines. There are a lot of options to explore and even push the boundaries of what you ever thought possible when it comes to the court.
L to R:
Greyson Toile Skirt, Greyson Clothiers (local designer)
Rally Knit Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue
Pleated Tennis Skirt, Dick’s Sporting Goods
Tennis Sneaker, On Cloud
Hummingbird Dress, Eleven by Serena Williams
L to R:
Aces Tennis Skirt, Available in white at Basics Swim & Gym
L’Etoile Sport Tennis Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue
Drawstring Mini, Saks Fifth Avenue
Nike Hard Court Shoes, Dick’s Sporting Goods
Halter Tennis Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue
Water Bottle, Motier(local designer)
L to R:
Ballerina Tennis Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue
Alo Pink Socks, Alo
Marysia Pink Tennis Skirt and Top
Pink Sand Dress, Tasc Performance (local designer)
Scallop Tennis Skirt, Dick’s Sporting Goods