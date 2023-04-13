NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Crawfish season is here and foodies across the U.S. are celebrating this iconic southern staple...

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beignet Fest Foundation unveiled its latest mission-driven project to support and empower autistic children and others with sensory needs in the New Orleans community....

We are lucky in the New Orleans area to have so many beautiful parks and conservancies.

Lawn Love is back on our radar with its list of the 2023 top cities for outdoor weddings.

French Quarter Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary this weekend and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival starts in two weeks. With that in mind, the editor's decided to share their must-haves when preparing to head out to a festival. From sunscreen to ponchos, we're sharing the items we're bringing to make sure we fest with the best.

New Orleans Magazine editor Ashley McLellan advises for bringing a fanny pack with Band-Aids, cash, sunscreen, a ziplock with toilet paper/wet wipes, disposable poncho and a portable cell phone charger. Plus, a sun hat, shoes you don't mind getting dirty and good socks (if you're wearing sneakers).

St. Charles Avenue editor Andy Myer shares she always brings sun protection of all kinds - sunscreen, hat, sunglasses and light clothing with good coverage. Extra toilet paper. Rubber boots or dark tennis shoes. I’ve made the flip flops stuck in the sludge mistake too many times. And, if you’ve got the kids along for the ride, my genius friend Jamie taught me the following trick. Bring a Twister game along. Spread out the mat for the kids to play and groove on, and bonus, it doubles as a waterproof seating area for adults as well.

New Orleans 500 editor Rich Collins says he keeps it simple with a straw hat, sunglasses, sunblock, money and portable chair. Don't want to lug around too much stuff!

Custom publishing editor Drew Hawkins said, "Same here: backpack with baby wipes, snacks, and beach blanket for the kiddos. Fanny pack for wallet, sunscreen, and sunglasses."

New Orleans Homes and New Orleans Bride editor Melanie Warner Spencer got a bit more specific. She said she brings Banana Boat Cool Zone Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 because "It's refreshing — goes on cool, smells fresh, absorbs fast and isn't greasy at all," plus parasol/umbrella ("because, pale"), water, baby wipes and cash.

And Biz New Orleans editor Kim Singletary seems to follow suit. She said she brings, "Hats, sunglasses and sunscreen for all, hand held fans, disinfectant wipes, snacks for kids, blanket, phone charger and cash."