Top Stories and Posts of 2022

We’re at the end of another year and we decided to reflect back on the stories and articles that you loved (in no particular order). We can’t wait to see what makes headlines in 2023. Happy New Year!

6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans

NOVEMBER 4, 2022 |BY KELLY MASSICOT

The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city, who makes the best and which kind is king? Read more.

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

JANUARY 24, 2022 |BY SITE STAFF

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell today announced the music lineup for the much-anticipated 2022 Festival, scheduled for April 29 – May 8. Read more.

New Orleans’ First Sober Bar￼

Dream House Lounge opens downtown, plus other non-alcoholic drink news

JULY 14, 2022 |BY MELANIE WARNER SPENCER

Photo by Melanie Warner Spencer

The past couple of years I’ve been envious of cities like Brooklyn, New York, Long Beach, California and Austin, Texas (among others), because they have bars that cater to people who aren’t drinking for any reason or no reason. Well glory hallelujah, I’m no longer 50 shades of green, because New Orleans finally has its first brick-and-mortar sober bar, Dream House Lounge. Read More

Four Friends Launch New Restaurant Concept in Old Metairie

JUNE 10, 2022 |BY SITE STAFF

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A former bar in Old Metairie is being remade into an elegant hangout with an eye on the building’s history and a nod to the storied railroad tracks that lie just feet from the front door. Metry Cafe & Bar, which stood at 601 Metairie Road for decades, will soon be home to Parish Line Bistro Bar… Read more.

The Best Secret Spot Uptown

Plus barbecue without the barbecue and an evening with Queen Nefertari

JUNE 30, 2022 |BY JYL BENSON

I live Uptown and have passed the Park View Guest House hundreds, if not thousands of times, though I have never been in. The stately building at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Walnut Street overlooking Audubon Park was erected in 1884 as an exclusive guest house to serve those visiting New Orleans’ newly subdivided plantation lands to the west of the French Quarter. Read more.

7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans

AUGUST 25, 2022 |BY KELLY MASSICOT

Getty

Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. Read more.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Announces New Orleans Location

APRIL 1, 2022 |BY SITE STAFF

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Entertainment producer Exhibition Hub together with Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, have today announced that Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will debut at the Scottish Rite Temple in New Orleans in late April 2022. Read more.

Shopping for Your Partner by Enneagram Type

DECEMBER 14, 2022 |BY PENN IAROCCI

Why do we often wait until the last minute to find holiday gifts for the most treasured people in our lives? Perhaps, it’s the pressure of getting it right? With just one grand gesture, we are expected to produce the most heartfelt, felicitous results. Read more.

The Roosevelt New Orleans Lights Up to Offer Another Dazzling Holiday Season

OCTOBER 25, 2022 |BY SITE STAFF

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Starting in late November, guests can deck the halls and don the season’s best at The Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel as the hotel kicks off its highly-anticipated holiday tradition with special programming, packages and spectacular décor to celebrate the magic of the season in luxurious style. Read more.

The Best Happy Hours

APRIL 8, 2022 |BY JYL BENSON

Credit Randy Schmidt

New Orleanians of a certain age may recall when local “happy” hours came in three basic forms with slight variations thereof: Sure-bet barf-inducing three-for-one well brand specials at The Boot, Friar Tucks, Hillary’s, and Shanahan’s; the Friday evening “Sippin’ into Sunset,” the all-you-can- drink for $10 booze fest hosted in the mid-80s at a certain downtown hotel where IDs were never checked; and 50 cent bottles of Mickey’s Big Mouth malt liquor and bowls of greasy peanuts on Wednesday nights at Carrollton Station. Read more.