Creating a wedding registry and deciding what to gift can be stressful for both the couple making the registry and the guest. Most couples will know what they need, like towels or sheets, but some may have zero idea where to start.

Each year, The Knot – magazine and online wedding planning hub – releases a list of top registry items for that year. This past year, as the pandemic slowly eased up on group gatherings and celebrations, the question was – does anything work the same as before the pandemic?

In this year’s award analytics, The Knot found a few things of note when it comes to wedding registries. First, more than 80 percent of couples set up 2-3 registries. These registry categories typically span kitchen, bed and bath, smart home, electronics and travel and lifestyle gifts.

This year, The Knot found that more couples and gift-givers are leaning toward experiences and virtual gifts. These include gift cards and cash funds dedicated to honeymoon expenses and travel, as well as overall house funds and, surprisingly, NBA and MLB tickets. We assume the last are for date nights.

In the theme of date night, experiences like couple’s massages and romantic dates in tropical locales were sought-after registry items through The Knot.

Though not to be outdone, there were a few staple registry pieces that made the top list. The biggest items included the KitchenAid stand mixer, Coyuchi organic sheet set, Zwilling 6-piece vacuum glass box set, a Roomba and the Staub cast iron Dutch Oven with lid.

If you’ve gone to registries to pick out a gift or have made one yourself as a bride or groom, you know the top five items come as no surprise or shock.

“The wedding boom is here, and demand is at its highest peak in decades,” said Lauren Kay, executive editor of The Knot in a release about the awards. “Many couples are brimming with excitement to finally celebrate with loved ones and are in the full swing of wedding planning and creating their registries.”

To see The Knot’s full registry award winners, click here.