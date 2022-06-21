NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) is honored to share this year’s Spirited Awards Digital Playbill and Top Four Finalists for the 16th annual Spirited Awards®, as the foundation continues to recognize the depth of talent across our global spirits community. Since its founding in 2007, the Spirited Awards® have become one of the industry’s most sought-after awards, recognizing beverage professionals, products, and establishments across every facet of the spirits and cocktail community on a global scale. In partnership with Forbes, the Spirited Awards® official media partner, TOTCF will honor recipients through the lens of the conference’s 2022 theme: Progress, during Tales of the Cocktail’s® (TOTC) in-person celebration in New Orleans from July 25-29, 2022.

In an effort to continue celebrating the strides and achievements of the drinks industry, Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is proud to announce the winners of the Pioneer Award, Timeless U.S. Award, Timeless International Award, along with the Top Four Finalists of each select category. The award categories spotlight a range of talent from bartenders, journalists, and brand ambassadors, to brands and media, to ensure each aspect of the industry is well represented and recognized for its contributions.

“It is with a degree of relief that we are able to once again celebrate all of the awards this year after the disruption of the pandemic,” says Charlotte Voisey, Spirited Awards Overall Chair. “And while it may not truly be over for everyone, and the industry has indelibly been changed by the pandemic, I believe it is a significant step forward to gather together again and celebrate those bars around the world that continue to thrive. Once more I am floored by the strength and creativity of bars and bartenders everywhere.”

In that spirit, the Foundation shares the Top Four Finalists, broken into International, U.S., Media & Writing, and Global categories.

2022 Spirited Awards® Top 4 Finalists (in alphabetical order):

INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES

International Bartender of the Year presented by Patrón Tequila

Lorenzo Antinori — ARGO at the Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong, China

Keith Motsi — Charles H. Seoul at the Four Seasons Hotel, Seoul, South Korea

Remy Savage — 🔶🟥🔵 A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London, UK

Matt Whiley — RE, Sydney, Australia

Best International Bar Mentor presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic

Monica Berg

Renato “Tato” Giovannoni

Lauren Mote

Agostino “Ago” Perrone

Best International Brand Ambassador presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic

Martin Hudak — Mr Black Spirits

Daniyel Jones — House of Angostura

Ricardo Nava — Bacardí Latin America

Nicola Riske — The Macallan

Best International Bar Team presented by House of Angostura

ALQUÍMICO — Cartagena, Colombia

MAYBE SAMMY — Sydney, Australia

The Clumsies — Athens, Greece

Two Schmucks — Barcelona, Spain

Best International Cocktail Bar presented by Tequila Fortaleza

MAYBE SAMMY — Sydney, Australia

Satan’s Whiskers — London, UK

Tayēr + Elementary — London, UK

Two Schmucks — Barcelona, Spain

Best International Hotel Bar presented by Perrier

Charles H. Seoul at the Four Seasons Hotel — Seoul, South Korea

Fifty Mils at the Four Seasons Hotel — Mexico City, Mexico

Lyaness at Sea Containers London — London, UK

The American Bar at The Stafford London — London, UK

Best International Restaurant Bar presented by Amaro Montenegro and Select Aperitivo

Danico — Paris, France

Le Mary Celeste — Paris, France

Pujol — Mexico City, Mexico

Sexy Fish — London, UK

Best New International Cocktail Bar presented by Stranger & Sons

🔶🟥🔵 A Bar with Shapes for a Name — London, UK

ARGO at the Four Seasons Hotel — Hong Kong, China

SCHOFIELD’S Bar — Manchester, UK

SIPS — Barcelona, Spain

U.S. CATEGORIES

U.S. Bartender of the Year presented by Del Maguey

Josh Davis — 16th Street Bar, Chicago, IL

Chris Hannah — Jewel of the South, New Orleans, LA

Masahiro “Masa” Urushido — Katana Kitten, New York, NY

Christine Wiseman — BarLab Hospitality Group, Miami, FL

Best U.S. Bar Mentor presented by BarSmarts

Meaghan Dorman

Sean Kenyon

Nectaly Mendoza

Jeffrey Morgenthaler

Best U.S. Brand Ambassador presented by Libbey Glass

Chris Cabrera — Bacardí USA

Tad Carducci — Gruppo Montenegro

Vance Henderson — Hendrick’s Gin

Lynn House — Heaven Hill

Best U.S. Bar Team presented by William Grant & Sons

Half Step — Austin, TX

Jewel of the South — New Orleans, LA

Katana Kitten — New York, NY

The Roosevelt Room — Austin, TX

Best U.S. Cocktail Bar presented by Absolut Vodka

Bar Goto — New York, NY

Katana Kitten — New York, NY

The Roosevelt Room — Austin, TX

Thunderbolt — Los Angeles, CA

Best U.S. Hotel Bar presented by Grey Goose

Dear Irving on Hudson at the Aliz Hotel — New York, NY

Hey Love at The Jupiter — Portland, OR

Little Rituals at the Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott — Phoenix, AZ

Silver Lyan at the Riggs Washington DC — Washington, DC

Best U.S. Restaurant Bar presented by Maison Ferrand

Café La Trova — Miami, FL

Cleaver – Butchered Meats, Seafood & Classic Cocktails — Las Vegas, NV

Jewel of the South — New Orleans, LA

Kumiko — Chicago, IL

Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar presented by Aviation Gin

Double Chicken Please — New York, NY

Happy Accidents — Albuquerque, NM

Temple Bar — New York, NY

Yacht Club — Denver, CO

WRITING & MEDIA CATEGORIES

Best Cocktail & Spirits Publication presented by Diageo Bar Academy

CLASS magazine

Discard the Zine

VinePair

Whisky Magazine

Best Broadcast, Podcast, or Online Video Series presented by Diageo Bar Academy

Radio Imbibe

Shōshin Art Club

The Cocktail Lovers Podcast

The Speakeasy Podcast

Best Cocktail & Spirits Writing presented by Diageo Bar Academy

“Get Real: The bar world looks beyond feel-good measures on sustainability and climate change” by Max Falkowitz, for Imbibe Magazine

“Has the Coronavirus Pandemic Destroyed American Bar Culture?” by Jeffrey Morgenthaler, for Daily Beast

“Meet the Eco-Packaging Innovations Transforming the Drinks Industry” by Betsy Andrews, for SevenFifty Daily

“The Greatest Drinking Contest in History” by David Wondrich, for Daily Beast

Best New Cocktail or Bartending Book presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic

Death & Co: Welcome Home by Alex Day, Nick Fauchald, and David Kaplan

The Cocktail Seminars by Brian D. Hoefling

The Japanese Art of the Cocktail by Masahiro Urushido and Michael Anstendig

The Way of the Cocktail: Japanese Traditions, Techniques, and Recipes by Julia Momosé with Emma Janzen

Best New Book on Drinks Culture, History, or Spirits presented by Diageo Bar Academy

Bourbon: The Story of Kentucky Whiskey by Clay Risen

Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization by Edward Slingerland

Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol by Mallory O’Meara

The Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails edited by David Wondrich with Noah Rothbaum

GLOBAL CATEGORIES

Best New Spirit or Cocktail Ingredient presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Abasolo Ancestral Corn Whisky

Citadelle Gin Jardin d’été

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic – Italian Orange

Nixta Licor de Elote

World’s Best Cocktail Menu presented by Diageo Bar Academy

Little Red Door — Paris, France

Lyaness at Sea Containers London — London, UK

Swift Soho — London, UK

Tayēr + Elementary — London, UK

World’s Best Spirits Selection presented by Beam Suntory

In Situ Mezcaleria — Oaxaca City, Mexico

Jack Rose Dining Saloon — Washington, DC

Sexy Fish — London, UK

Swift Soho — London, UK

Pioneer Award Presented by The Blend

Amanda Gunderson

Timeless International Award presented by Jägermeister

Harry’s New York Bar — Paris, France

Timeless U.S. Award presented by Johnnie Walker

Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel — New York, NY

Helen David Lifetime Achievement Award presented by William Grant & Sons

The recipient of the 2022 Helen David Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced at the 2022 Spirited Awards

2022 Spirited Awards® Digital Playbill

In conjunction with the Top Four Finalists in each category, Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is excited to share the release of the official Digital Playbill which further outlines finalist highlights, insights on the judging process from Spirited Awards Co-Chairs, and a comprehensive look at this year’s generous sponsors. For more information, please visit www.talesofthecocktail.org

The 16th Annual Spirited Awards Ceremony

The 16th annual Spirited Awards Ceremony Ceremony will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans on Thursday, July 28. The ceremony will be available for global viewing on the Tales of the Cocktail 2022 digital platform. For those who would like to attend the Official Viewing Party, tickets are now available via the TOTC website.

Spirited Awards Directory

Tales of the Cocktail is excited to share the Spirited Awards® Directory in partnership with marquee sponsor Diageo Bar Academy with support from Angostura, Bacardi Limited, CAMPARI, Elijah Craig, Hendricks Gin, Tequila Fortaleza, and The Blend. Giving discerning imbibers a comprehensive compendium of all 900+ Spirited Awards winners and nominees from the past 15 years, the Directory is an interactive, global map created to easily guide guests to officially recognized Spirited Awards establishments.

This resource will be updated year over year, making it an easy-to-use tool to plan which bars to visit at home or when traveling. Use the Spirited Awards® Directory today to explore award-winning bars, including 183 bars added this year.

The Spirited Awards Chairs and Co-Chairs

Below is a list of Spirited Awards® Chairs, responsible for overseeing the judging process this year:

Spirited Awards Overall Chair Charlotte Voisey

Spirited Awards International Chair Jacob Briars

Asia Pacific Co-Chairs Lorenzo Antinori Pankaj Balachandran Hayley Morison Charmaine Thio

Canada Co-Chairs Evelyn Chick Sabrine Dhaliwal

Europe Co-Chairs Guiseppe Gallo Nicola Riske

Latin America & Caribbean Co-Chairs Camille Austin Jean Trinh Tato Giovannini

Middle East & Africa Co-Chairs Cassandra Eichhoff Richard Irwin

U.S. Central Co-Chairs Bridget Albert Steva Casey

U.S. East Co-Chairs Laura Cullen Andy Seymour

U.S. West Co-Chairs Kiowa Bryan Mary Palac

Writing & Media Co-Chairs François Monti Paul Clarke Matthew Rowley Sandrae Lawrence

Timeless Co-Chair Christine Sismondo Colin Asare-Appiah



Spirited Awards® judges are a collection of respected bartenders, bar owners, educators, and writers from across the globe entrusted with this critical calling. Drawing on their years of experience and their knowledge of the current work being done locally, nationally, and internationally, together the judges can evaluate nominees from far and wide to ensure that the Spirited Awards® represents the breadth and diversity of the global drinks industry.

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s Spirited Awards® Committee is dedicated to valuing the inclusion of the communities we serve by ensuring that our judging panel reflects their incredible diversity in terms of race, gender, ethnicity, and sexuality. Recognizing that inclusion is key to a well-represented committee, TOTCF strives to ensure that we have an equitable representation of gender across the judging panel. The Spirited Awards® are not based on popular vote and all nominations will be evaluated by their respective judging committees.

To learn more about the Spirited Awards Committee and awards criteria, please visit the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s Spirited Awards page.