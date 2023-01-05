NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) is pleased to announce the opening of the 2023 Cocktail Apprentice Program (CAP) Red Coat application period from January 4-February 5, 2023. As an exclusive mentorship program designed for up-and-coming bartenders, TOTCF will welcome 40 new Apprentices to join the 2023 CAP Red Coat class to learn alongside some of the industry’s biggest names during this year’s Tales of the Cocktail conference, which is taking place in New Orleans from July 23-28, 2022.

Founded in 2008, the TOTCF Cocktail Apprentice Program has hosted more than 500 Apprentices who have gained valuable experience working and managing large-scale, high-volume events during the annual TOTC conference. As a CAP Red Coat, the first year in the program includes working with a CAP Grey Coat mentor to prep and execute cocktails and tastings presented during seminars as well as Foundation hosted events, including the Spirited Awards ceremony, and other headlining events taking place at TOTC’s 2023 host venue, The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans.

“For the past 15 years, The Cocktail Apprentice Program has offered bartenders from all over the world a space where they can work, grow, develop and learn. Our core focus for the week is to develop the next generation of role models, mentors, and leaders in our industry while fostering an inclusive community that reaches well beyond the week of Tales of the Cocktail,” said CAP Manager (White Coat), Trevor Kallies. “Each year, the CAP Red Coat class is the core of that focus as they will go on to be the future of our industry.”

In order to qualify as a Red Coat, applicants must be:

Industry professionals (bartenders, bar managers, barbacks, brand ambassadors, educators, distillers, and more)

At least 21 years old

Live anywhere in the world and have a valid VISA

Accepted applicants into the program are responsible for their own flights to and from New Orleans, and TOTCF will provide lodging accommodations, meals, and access to events and ancillary networking opportunities.

Interested applicants are invited to learn more about the program and fill out the CAP Red Coat application via the TOTCF website. The 2023 CAP Red Coat class will be announced in May 2023.

For more information about Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, please visit the TOTCF website.