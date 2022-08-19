NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Whether you’re an experienced rider, or you recently bought your family bikes, we know you’re itching to get out for a day of perfect roads, sunshine, and cool crisp air.

The Jefferson Chamber is thrilled to offer the cycling community a fun, safe, and family-friendly event this Fall! Celebrating its 16th year, Tour de Jefferson is a unique way to experience the scenery of Louisiana’s heartland! This event is a social ride for cycling enthusiasts of all experience levels through Jefferson Parish. The goal of this ride is to continually enhance the awareness of quality-of-life amenities, recreational venues, and the Bicycle Master Plan in Jefferson Parish.

TOP 10 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT TOUR DE JEFFERSON:

The ride will start at 7:30 A.M. SHARP. All participants must be registered and check in by 7:00 A.M. in order to participate. Security on the route will start at 7:30 A.M. and end at 11:00 A.M. ALL riders must be off the road by 11:00 A.M. at the latest. It is the rider’s responsibility to choose the route that is a best-fit for their experience level. Please select a route that you can complete in under 3.5 hours. All adult participants must sign their own waiver in order to receive their rider packet. Riders between the ages of 0-17 years old must provide a waiver signed by a parent or guardian in order to ride. All riders must wear a helmet, regardless of age. All participants must have a bib to participate, regardless of age. If you are on the route without wearing a bib, you will be removed from the course. Follow our Recipe for Success: Pre-Register & Sign Your Waiver

Pick Up Your Bib + Wear it the Whole Event

Don’t be late! Arrive by 7:00 A.M.

Pick a Route That’s Right for You. Have Fun!

Proceeds from this event will go towards Jefferson Chamber’s efforts in public policy, advocacy and quality of life initiatives.

For sponsorship information, please contact Melissa Chesterman.