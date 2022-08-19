NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Whether you’re an experienced rider, or you recently bought your family bikes, we know you’re itching to get out for a day of perfect roads, sunshine, and cool crisp air.
The Jefferson Chamber is thrilled to offer the cycling community a fun, safe, and family-friendly event this Fall! Celebrating its 16th year, Tour de Jefferson is a unique way to experience the scenery of Louisiana’s heartland! This event is a social ride for cycling enthusiasts of all experience levels through Jefferson Parish. The goal of this ride is to continually enhance the awareness of quality-of-life amenities, recreational venues, and the Bicycle Master Plan in Jefferson Parish.
TOP 10 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT TOUR DE JEFFERSON:
- The ride will start at 7:30 A.M. SHARP. All participants must be registered and check in by 7:00 A.M. in order to participate.
- Security on the route will start at 7:30 A.M. and end at 11:00 A.M.
- ALL riders must be off the road by 11:00 A.M. at the latest.
- It is the rider’s responsibility to choose the route that is a best-fit for their experience level. Please select a route that you can complete in under 3.5 hours.
- All adult participants must sign their own waiver in order to receive their rider packet.
- Riders between the ages of 0-17 years old must provide a waiver signed by a parent or guardian in order to ride.
- All riders must wear a helmet, regardless of age.
- All participants must have a bib to participate, regardless of age. If you are on the route without wearing a bib, you will be removed from the course.
- Follow our Recipe for Success:
- Pre-Register & Sign Your Waiver
- Pick Up Your Bib + Wear it the Whole Event
- Don’t be late! Arrive by 7:00 A.M.
- Pick a Route That’s Right for You.
- Have Fun!
Proceeds from this event will go towards Jefferson Chamber’s efforts in public policy, advocacy and quality of life initiatives.
For sponsorship information, please contact Melissa Chesterman.