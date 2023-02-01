Luck was a lady for the Touro Infirmary Foundation Casino Night, when supporters filled the Audubon Tea Room for the annual benefit.

Guests were there as part of the celebration of 100 years of maternity services at Touro Infirmary and to help raise funds for new Nursing Nests, which are stationary locations at venues around New Orleans that provide safe, clean and comfortable nursing areas for breastfeeding mothers. There is also a mobile Nursing Nest. In 2021, the Casino Night supported the Breast Care Center.

At the party guests could “gamble” at three card poker, craps, roulette and black jack, with the top three chip counts at the end of the evening receiving a special prize. There was also a silent auction with locally donated items. Further entertainment was provided by Jimi Burtchaell, who is a Touro employee.

Fun Facts

As a part of the 100-year celebration of being “Where Babies Come From,” Touro wanted to give back to the community through the Nursing Nest project.

The event also featured a VIP area that had a special live owl from Audubon Zoo.

Dr. Stacey Holman, Manny Linares, Dr. Paul Dutrell

Dr. Ellen Zakris, Peter Sather, Ariella Zakris

Scott Westbrook, Ben Hamaway, Ray Blaylock

Zach Kupperman, Tiffany Delcour

Elise Occhipinti, Robert Occhipinti, Chris Lege, Ken Paris

Dr. Leslie Estrada, Dr. Lance Estrada