Travel Destinations

Living in a hot-spot travel destination, such as New Orleans, can leave one itching to pack-up and enjoy a vacation, themselves. Luckily, New Orleans is surrounded by numerous destinations for a fun family road trip or a solo weekend getaway. Let the open roads of the Gulf Coast and beautiful neighboring Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida cities inspire your next vacation.

Fickling and Company Vacation Rentals

For the annual beach vacationing family or long-term traveler, now is the time to book your St. George Island vacation rental home. Our relaxing oasis puts you right in the heart of “Florida’s Forgotten Coast”, with family friendly events, all the fishing you can imagine and one short drive away from St. George Island State Park. You can savor the island’s pristine beaches, sweeping sea oats, towering sand dunes, and stunning sunsets.

If you are hoping to revel in the Gulf views from a private balcony or enjoy beach access from your private home, on this Florida panhandle getaway, Fickling and Company Vacation Rentals prides itself on helping people find their dream St. George Island rental home. With a luxurious collection of vacation homes, Fickling offers an ideal retreat for a perfect escape, along the shores of the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola Bay.

Check out ficklingvactionrentals.com, or visit the office at 12 Franklin Blvd, St George Island, FL.

Historic Pensacola

A 3-hour road-trip from New Orleans, Historic Pensacola is a must-do experience during the Spring season. Located in downtown Pensacola, minutes from Florida’s world-famous sugar-white beaches and emerald-green waters, the Historic Pensacola site is nestled within the footprints of the original Spanish and British fort, as well as, in the heart of today’s waterfront dining, shopping and entertainment scene.

The walkable complex shares the stories of Pensacola’s rich heritage through museum exhibits, guided home tours and engaging, period-dressed living history interpreters. This 9-acre site includes the Pensacola Museum of History, Pensacola Museum of Art, and Pensacola Children’s Museum. Looking for a full package experience, families can enjoy 7 days of Historic Pensacola through the “One Ticket, Seven Days to Explore” ticketing plan offered by UWF Historic Trust organization. Come be a part of history being brought to life!

Find more resources, to plan your next trip to Pensacola, at historicpensacola.org.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama

Family vacations are all about making lasting memories, and springtime in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach offers visitors fantastic weather and an array of amazing family-friendly events, where you’ll find live music, fresh seafood, and endless fun.

Browse local art and indulge in incredible cuisine from over 100 vendors at the Orange Beach Festival of Art, March 11-12 at Orange Beach Waterfront Park. The following weekend, visit The Wharf for The Wharf Boat and Yacht Show on March 17-19 to see the latest and greatest in boating. Then, head to Gulf Shores to chow down on fresh crawfish and listen to live music at the Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival on April 21-22.

Start planning your next trip to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach at gulfshores.com to experience the nonstop excitement of Alabama’s beautiful white-sand beaches.

Heart of Cajun & Creole Country

Lafayette is in the heart of Louisiana Cajun & Creole Country, also an area more commonly known as the ‘Happiest City in America.’ With its distinctive blend of food, music, and culture, many travelers, throughout the year, come to explore and enjoy the wonders of historic Acadian.

Each Spring Lafayette hosts, Festival International de Louisiane to showcase Louisiana’s unique melting pot of people. Most importantly, the event highlights the connections between Acadiana and the Francophone world. Along the streets of Downtown Lafayette, the Festival will include 500 performing and visual artists from 17 different French-speaking countries, around the world. These artists will share their talents across 7 stages with local Lafayette artists, residents, and visitors. International de Louisiane is the largest non-ticketed outdoor Francophone event in the United States. For 2023, the festival will last from Wednesday April 26th to Sunday April 30th.

Visit lafayettetravel.com/events/festivals/festival-international/ for performance schedule, lodging, and travel resources.

Visit Mississippi

Louisiana’s next-door neighboring state, Mississippi, is best known as the “Birthplace of America’s Music.” Did you also know it is home to the Mississippi Aquarium, which features many of the deep-blue ocean’s sea creatures? Less than a two-hour drive from New Orleans, the Mississippi Aquarium, located in Gulfport, has many exciting exhibits, summer events, and experiences for all ages of the family.

If you are looking to get immersed in learning about the aquarium’s animals, the SeaTREK® experience is a guided underwater diving attraction designed for all guests ages 10 and up. Swimming skills are not required for the experience. For younger children between the ages of 5-9, with an accompanying parent, they can feed and pet bottlenose dolphins. The Aquarium’s dolphin encounter experience lets visitors get a one-on-one moment with the favorite marine species.

Start planning your trip to the Mississippi Aquarium by visiting msaquarium.org.

Paradise Beach Homes

Whether you seek a condo for two, a classic beach cottage for your family, or a luxury Gulf front home for a party of 30, Paradise Beach Homes has exclusive vacation rental options for all budgets and plans. Paradise Beach Homes is a full service, rental management company specializing in family vacations, beach weddings, reunions, and relaxing getaways. Many of Paradise Beach Homes welcome four-legged friends, as well! With vacation properties on Pensacola Beach and Navarre Beach, Florida you are sure to find the perfect place to relax appreciate the natural beauty of the Emerald Coast.

Paradise Beach Homes is a licensed, professional property management company providing the best in vacation rental management for more than 40 years. Let Paradise Beach Homes help you experience the beauty of Florida beach and create life-long family memories.

You can call its Pensacola Beach office at (850) 916-0777 or its Navarre Beach office at (850) 710-3308.

Big Bay Lake

Relax, unplug, make memories, and create new traditions at Big Bay Lake. Big Bay Lake is a one-of-a-kind planned community, on one of Mississippi’s largest private recreational lakes. Located just outside of Hattiesburg, 90 minutes from New Orleans, it blends seamlessly into its natural surroundings. Waterfront properties are available for building custom homes and retreats starting at $70,000. Several resale homes are usually available for immediate purchase. Both the houses and properties within this community provide unique opportunities to create the perfect home or weekend getaway for your family. Whether you are a fishing enthusiast, boating fanatic, or a family, who loves to make a big splash, Big Bay Lake is simply about the lure of the water. Enjoy Lake Life with sun-kissed days and star-studded nights at Big Bay Lake, where the little things make life “Big!”

Call for an appointment and boat tour at 877-4BIG-BAY or visit Bigbaylake.com.

Ship Island Excursions

Looking to go on an island adventure that won’t break the bank and is close to home? 70 minutes from New Orleans, Ship Island, part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, is a 9-mile undeveloped strip of paradise. The island is a perfect getaway off the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Vacationers can enjoy pristine Mississippi beaches and tours of the historic Fort Massachusetts (circa 1858). Located 11 miles offshore of Gulfport, this blissful hideaway is an hour boat ride away.

March through October, Ship Island Excursions offers a ferry service from Gulfport Harbor in Jones Park to Ship Island, for an affordable family beach day. Ship Island Excursions offers a 90-minute Dolphin Watching Cruise, as well as a Sunset Music Cruises. Private Charters are also available for special events. Amenities include a snack bar on both the boat and the island.

Buy your tickets in advanced at Msshipisland.com.

The Lodge at Gulf State Park, A Hilton

Tired of the typical beachfront vacation of crowded beaches and feeling as though hotels are stacked on top of each other? Here at the Lodge at Gulf State Park, you can reunite with nature. Enjoy relaxing views of the sugar white sand beaches and emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico or walk or bike our 28 miles of trails through 6,150 acres covering nine ecosystems. The Lodge is a resilient environmentally friendly coastal development where sustainability and connectivity to the outdoors are a central focus. Come experience the reasons your visit is really something. The Lodge is highlighted by 350 guest rooms and suites: 4 dining outlets overlooking the Gulf, live music, beachside infinity pool and 40,000 sq ft of event space.

Book a room at Lodgeatgulfstatepark.com or call 251-540-4000.

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

Here to redefine the VIP experience, Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort offers 800 slots and 36 table games in luxury resort-style. Scarlet Pearl Casino’s Orchid Room is a true high-limit gaming experience created for visitors looking to invest their luck in a good time. The space features private gaming, personal televisions, top of the line slot machines and upscale amenities.

Exclusively for Scarlet and E.I.P. members of the Pearl Rewards loyalty program, the VIP Lounge offers 3 unique deluxe experiences. With admittance to the gravity-defying, full-service bar, Members can sip on deliciously curated cocktails. Then afterwards, they can help themselves to delectable light fare cuisine and scrumptious desserts in the dining area. Lastly, E.I.P. guests have full use of the plush Parlor. With breathtaking design, superior service, and spa-like bathrooms, Gulf Coast vacationers can book the ultimate staycation at the Scarlet Pearl’s 300-room hotel.

Book your next stay at ScarletPearlCasino.com or call 888-BOOK-SPC.

Visit Alabama

From the beaches to the mountains, there is never a shortage of sites for sore eyes in Alabama. One way to enjoy Alabama’s outdoors is through birding. All you must do is look and listen to the 400 species of birds soaring through the Alabama’s bright blue skies. 2023 is the Year of Alabama Birding come celebrate, this fall, at the Alabama Coastal Birding Festival in Spanish Fort, Alabama. At the festival, visitors will be expertly led to the best birds’ nest of the season. Also, this winter, the Annual Eagle Awareness Event will take place at Lake Guntersville State Park, where you can navigate trails with over 280 birding sites. The number and variety of birds at each location varies by season. Expert birders are situated along many of the trails to help people navigate and learn more about native birds.

Adventure awaits in the great state of Alabama. Visit alabama.travel online to plan your next trip!

Hotel Effie

Looking for a true beach treasure? Nestled between the white sandy beaches and emerald-green water of the Gulf of Mexico is the living shorelines of Choctawhatchee Bay in Northwest Florida. From Vibrant and elegant to comfortable and refined—Hotel Effie’s, beautiful, luxury 250-room hotel is the relaxing beach experience you need this summer. With thoughtful design and exquisite detail, the hotel’s fresh take on coastal Florida features smart home solutions for the modern traveler. Experience exceptional dining at Ovide from award-winning Chef Hugh Acheson, on-site spa featuring Biologique Recherche treatments, and the only rooftop pool and lounge on the Emerald Coast.

Taking inspiration from the coastal locale, this beachside oasis themed rooms and suites of Hotel Effie welcome guests with resort-style amenities. The lively community of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort offers visitors 2,400 acres of lush landscape and coastal beauty to explore.

Book a stay by visiting its website at HotelEffie.com.

Visit South Walton

Located on Northwest Florida’s Gulf Coast, South Walton’s 26 miles of sugar-white sand beaches and turquoise water complement 16 unique beach neighborhoods. Set apart by charming character and a relaxing atmosphere, discover luxury accommodations, a diverse culinary scene, local art galleries and countless activities on the beach and beyond. Explore the area’s picturesque landscapes, with 200-plus miles of hiking and biking trails or start your days with stand-up paddleboarding or a round of championship golf.

Experience South Walton’s beauty from the viewpoint of more than 200 restaurants, from casual beachside eats to fine dining with a front-row seat to a stunning sunset. Taste cuisine from award-winning chefs, highlighting a fusion of flavors using fresh-from-the-Gulf and locally sourced ingredients. A short drive from New Orleans, South Walton is easily accessible for a memorable vacation, no matter the time of year.

Plan for your perfect getaway at Visitsouthwalton.com.

Florida’s Forgotten Coast

Florida’s Forgotten Coast is calling you back to the Florida you remember. This quiet Northwest Florida region features sparkling beaches, tranquil bay waters, and scenic rivers. The area supports a seafood and eco-tourism industry in the coastal communities of Apalachicola, Carrabelle, Eastpoint, Alligator Point, and St. George Island.

Visitors here enjoy nature’s salty bounty via fishing, kayaking, swimming, hiking, and camping. Boat ramps and canoe/kayak launches abound for easy access to hundreds of miles of rivers and coastal shallows. Accommodations range from luxurious beachfront vacation rentals to primitive camping facilities. Explore a quiet shoreline or hike, fish, or relax on family and pet-friendly beaches. Discover maritime history blended with a laid-back scene of local art, shopping, music, and restaurants serving fresh Apalachicola Bay seafood.

Check out local insider tips through a new web video series and download the app to stay up to date on events and specials at FloridasForgottenCoast.com.