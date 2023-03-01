Trinity Loaves and Fishes (TLF) was founded in January 2006 to address the need of feeding the families and volunteers who were rebuilding the city after Hurricane Katrina.

Since then, the organization distributed between 800 to 1,000 meal bags and 100 meals a week. In 2022, TLF launched a hot food program, which provided 200 freshly prepared meals to the unhoused.

On Nov. 3, the organization, which is a ministry of Trinity Episcopal Church, hosted its inaugural Trinity Loaves and Fishes Meals For My Neighbor Gala at the home of Frances and Calvin Fayard.

It was the first big benefit for the organization, which is funded through private donations and grants.

The funds raised from the Meals for My Neighbor Gala will allow TLF to continue its critical work while expanding its impact and reach.

Not only was the event a fundraiser for the organization, it also took time out to honor Cathy Posey with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and father and son, Ben Haney and Jason Haney, as the Volunteers of the Year award.

The night’s food was provided by Laura Arrowood, drinks were donated by Goldring Family Foundation and Martin Wine Cellar, and Anais St. John Trio performed.

Event co-chairs were Melissa Fanning and Phyllis Hugg.

Fun Fact

Trinity Loaves and Fishes serves more than 50,000 meals a year to 12 community partner sites in New Orleans.

Melissa Fanning, Phyllis Hugg

Bill Wright, Alice Wright, Rev. Andrew Thayer

Cathy Posey, Sally Cockerham

Aaron Taylor, Kelly Williams, Will Smith

Frances Fayard, Calvin Fayard

Jason Haney, Ben Haney