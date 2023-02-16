NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans musical icon and ambassador Trombone Shorty has announced a major tour for this summer. The headlining run will begin in June with four performances on the East Coast, where Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will be joined by Yola, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph Band. The tour will continue throughout July and August in the Midwest and West Coast with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, co-headliner Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph Band, and Devon Gilfillian. In addition to this summer headlining tour, he will also perform the closing set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival this May.

It’s been a remarkable year for Trombone Shorty, who released his most recent album, Lifted, last April. He performed “Shotgun” at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson during Grammy week this month and also performed at the Grammy Salute to Paul Simon Concert which aired this past December on CBS. Additional television appearances in 2022 included the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, ESPN’s Sportscenter, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Good Morning America.

Shorty spent much of 2022 with his band headlining prestigious venues including Red Rocks, the Hollywood Bowl and Central Park Summerstage. Just last week, he helped to kick off the Mardi Gras season in New Orleans with his 3rd-annual Shorty Gras concert following the Krewe of Freret Parade, which featured his very own parade float. In January he led a cultural exchange trip to Cuba in partnership with his own Trombone Shorty Foundation. The five-day “Havana Funk Expedition” trip celebrated the longstanding musical and cultural connections between New Orleans and Cuba. Other 2022 highlights include his first-ever GRAMMY win for his work on Jon Batiste’s album, and an in-depth interview with Marc Maron’s WTF podcast where Marc attested “I can’t remember the last time I heard a power horn band like that.”

Since 2010, he has released four chart-topping studio albums and collaborated across genres with Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters, ZHU, Zac Brown, Normani, Ringo Starr, and countless others.

For more information on Trombone Shorty’s 2023 summer tour, please visit https://www.tromboneshorty.com/tour

$1 from each ticket sold will benefit The Trombone Shorty Foundation – whose mission is to inspire the next generation of talented youth through music education, instruction, mentorship, and performance. Learn more at www.tromboneshortyfoundation.org. $1 from each ticket sold will also benefit Ziggy Marley’s 501(c)3 URGE — supporting efforts in Jamaica and other developing areas around the world, URGE’s objectives include building new schools, operating health clinics and supporting the overall well being of children. Learn more at www.urgefoundation.org



TOUR DATES

*Bold = Newly announced dates

*Summer Tour lineup varies by market; check venue website for details.

Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank, NJ

Friday, March 3, 2023: The Grand Opera House, Wilmington, NC

Saturday, March 4, 2023: The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

Monday, April 3, 2023: Forum Theatre, Melbourne, Australia

Friday, April 7, 2023: Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Australia

Sunday, April 9, 2023: Byron Bay BluesFest, Tyagarah, Australia

Saturday, April 29, 2023: The Saenger Theatre, New Orleans, LA

Sunday, May 7, 2023: Jazz & Heritage Festival, New Orleans, LA

Friday, June 2: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

Saturday, June 3: White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro, NC

Sunday, June 4: Riverbend Festival, Chattanooga, TN

Saturday, June 10: Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

Sunday, June 11: Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

Thursday, June 15: The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

Friday, June 16: The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

Saturday, June 17: Wolf Trap – Filene Center, Vienna, VA

Sunday, June 18: Wolf Trap – Filene Center, Vienna, VA

Tuesday, June 20: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

Thursday, June 22: Live Oak Bank Pavilion, Wilmington, NC

Saturday, June 24: Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland, Cleveland, OH

Sunday, June 25: Salvage Station, Asheville, NC

Thursday, July 20: Waterfest Concert Series, Oshkosh, WI

Saturday, July 22: Grinders KC, Kansas City, MO

Monday, July 24: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Summer Concert Series, Vail, CO

Wednesday, July 26: Spokane Pavilion, Spokane, WA

Friday, July 28: Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn, Troutdale, OR

Saturday, July 29: Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR

Friday, August 4: Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

Saturday, August 5: Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, August 9: Levitt Pavilion, Denver, CO

Friday, August 11: Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln, NE

Saturday, August 12: Historic Stiefel Theatre, Salina, KS

Sunday, August 13: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX