NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Trombone Shorty Foundation and the Gia Maione Prima Foundation in partnership with Warren Easton Charter High School are proud to present the annual “Tunes for Toys” toy drive and concert, held outdoors at Warren Easton High School’s Legacy Field on Friday, December 16! This tradition is a fun and festive way for the New Orleans community to give back this holiday season. Experience a night of joyous live music from our young Academy students, as well as performances by The Soul Rebels, Warren Easton High School Band & Units, and a special appearance by local dance troupe Le Bon Ton Babydolls. Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews will perform as special guest. Admission is free and open to the public, in exchange for a new toy.

“Tunes for Toys means so much to me,” says Foundation founder Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews. “Each year I look forward to our Academy students’ as well as Warren Easton students’ performances… it’s amazing to witness the next generation of New Orleans musical talent!” Gates open at 6 p.m., with live music starting at 7 p.m. Food trucks and vendors will be on site with refreshments available for purchase. The event will be hosted by Tonya Boyd-Cannon.

The evening is made possible by a presenting sponsorship from the Gia Maione Prima Foundation. “Tunes for Toys is an exciting way to kick off the holiday season and we are honored to continue supporting this wonderful event year after year,” states Anthony J. Sylvester, Gia Maione Prima Foundation Trustee. The toys will be distributed on Saturday, December 17, at Warren Easton High School at an event called “Toys from Troy.” There will be refreshments and photos with Santa from 1-3 p.m., also free and open to the public (any child who attends will receive a free toy).

WHAT: “Tunes for Toys” Presented by Gia Maione Prima Foundation

WHEN: Friday, December 16, at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.)

WHERE: Warren Easton High School Legacy Field, 3019 Canal St.

PRICE: Admission is FREE with the donation of a (new) toy